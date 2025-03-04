Dutch national jailed for 10yrs for child pornography, abuse of minors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 4 – A Nairobi Court has jailed a Dutch national for 10 years over child pornography and abuse of minors.

In her ruling,Justice Alice Macharia further ordered Jan IN’T Veld, alias Teacher Jan, Dad, and Mzungu to pay a Sh3 million fine in restitution to the victims.

Veld had been found guilty of six counts of child pornography, two counts of sexual communication with a child, one count of committing an indecent act with a child and one count of child abuse.

The ODPP in a statement stated that the court further established that the accused unlawfully and indecently touched the private parts of the same minor, thus sexually abusing him on the same bed where the mother who he was in a relationship with, also lay.

“As the court of first instance, having heard this matter from the onset, and having observed the demeanor of the accused person and all witnesses with particular emphasis on PW3, who testified from a place of deep hurt this court finds that the prosecution adduced overwhelming evidence in support of all 10 counts. Each charge has been proved both individually and collectively beyond reasonable doubt,” she ruled.

The court further noted that the accused actively encouraged the victim to engage in sexual acts with underage girls and instructed him to take nude photos and videos during those acts, which were then sent to the accused.

“Additionally, Jan IN’T Veld was found guilty of engaging in sexually explicit communication with G.S., then aged 16, in which he encouraged the minor to communicate in a sexual manner,” the ODPP stated.

The court also ordered the deportation of Jan IN’T Veld Following the completion of his prison term.

The prosecution, led by Prosecution Counsel Linda Ndambiri and Victor Preston Owuor, presented a total of 9 witnesses to support the case.

The offences were committed between April 2022 and November 2023.