Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima Arrive in Kenya for State Visit

NAIROBI, Kenya March 17 – The King and Queen of the Netherlands, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima, have arrived in Kenya for a four-day state visit.

Their jet touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 8pm, received by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

State House said the King and Queen will meet President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday morning.

The King and Queen are accompanied by a delegation of Dutch ministers and business leaders to explore investment opportunities and strengthen bilateral partnerships.

The delegation includes companies specializing in agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, water infrastructure, and sustainable financing.

“This four-day business mission (March 17-20) aligns with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands’ commitment to enhancing trade relations, strengthening food security, and advancing sustainable water solutions,” read part of the statement.

The Dutch government emphasized that the mission seeks to foster collaboration in Kenya’s agricultural and water management sectors, contributing to long-term economic development.

As part of the visit, the Netherlands Embassy in Kenya hosted a seminar on Monday focussed on investment opportunities, public-private partnerships, and innovative solutions to boost food production and improve water resource management.

Online Opposition to the Visit

In mid-January, Kenyans online sent approximately 300 emails to the Dutch government, urging the cancellation of the visit due to concerns over Kenya’s governance and human rights record.

The Royal House of the Netherlands clarified that the visit was at the invitation of President William Ruto and described it as a pivotal moment in strengthening ties between the two nations.

Critics, however, raised concerns over human rights violations, including alleged abductions and enforced disappearances of government critics and opposition figures from neighboring countries.

According to the Dutch public broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS), the Netherlands’ Foreign Affairs Ministry acknowledged receiving the complaints but maintained that the visit would proceed, viewing it as an opportunity to address human rights concerns directly with Ruto’s administration.

Amnesty International has urged both governments to prioritize human rights discussions, calling for accountability and redress for victims following recent crackdowns on civil liberties in Kenya.