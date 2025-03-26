Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale Vows to Prioritise Universal Health Coverage as He Takes Over Health Ministry

He takes over the Health Ministry amid challenges, including the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has faced criticism over disruptions in healthcare services nationwide.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – Aden Duale has pledged to prioritise the advancement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as he assumes his new role as the Cabinet Secretary for Health.

Duale, who previously headed the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry, expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for entrusting him with the portfolio.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I am deeply grateful to H.E. President William Ruto for his trust and confidence in appointing me to lead the Ministry of Health. It has been an honour serving at the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry, where we advanced key environmental and climate action policies,” Duale said.

He emphasised his commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery by working closely with stakeholders to ensure accessible, quality services for all Kenyans.

“Health is central to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), and I look forward to fostering inter-ministerial collaboration to enhance service delivery and improve lives across the nation,” he added.

Duale takes over the Health Ministry amid challenges, including the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has faced criticism over disruptions in healthcare services nationwide.

His appointment follows a Cabinet reshuffle by President Ruto, which saw outgoing Health CS Deborah Barasa reassigned to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Forestry.

Announcing the changes on Wednesday, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the reshuffle aims to enhance service delivery under the BETA framework.

“The President has congratulated the nominees and conveyed his best wishes as they undergo the requisite parliamentary approval process in fulfilment of legal requirements under our Constitution,” Koskei said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

CoA temporarily allows implementation of new University Funding Model

The model, dubbed the Variable Scholarship and Loan Funding (VSLF), was launched by President William Ruto in May 2023.

4 hours ago

Headlines

Stephen Munyakho set to return home after Muslim World League cleared $1Million fine in Saudi Arabia

NAIROBI, Kenya – March 26 – Ruling UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar has announced that Stephen Munyakho, the Kenyan who was on death row...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi fires back at Ruto, defends record on Waqf law

His response on Wednesday followed Ruto’s remarks during an Iftar dinner at State House on Tuesday, where he described the former AG as “fairly...

9 hours ago

Top stories

CBK Warns Banks Against High Lending Rates, Threatens Heavy Penalties

Those found to be maintaining excessive lending rates despite lower costs of funds will face severe penalties, including fines amounting to three times their...

1 day ago

County News

Nyeri County named the Global Scouting City of the world

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Lord Baden Powell Gardens, where the declaration elevating Nyeri to global scouting city status was...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Study uncovers hazardous chemicals in children’s plastic toys

The analysis, conducted at the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague, revealed widespread contamination with dangerous additives.

1 day ago

Headlines

Wetang’ula argues for political coalition fluidity amid Appellate Court ruling on National Assembly Majority

Wetang'ula's legal team, led by Milimo Kitinda, emphasized that the High Court ruling had created a leadership vacuum, which the Speaker had a constitutional...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo champions for financial independence for East Ugenya Widows

UGENYA, Kenya, Mar 25 – Women from Masasia Widows Support Group in Ugenya East Ward, Siaya County have a reason to smile after Interior...

1 day ago