Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

In final submissions filed on Wednesday, the DPP argued that the prosecution had proven its case against Ojaamong (pictured) and his eight co-accused beyond a reasonable doubt/FILE

County News

DPP wraps up submissions in Ojaamong’s Sh8mn graft case with a call for conviction

The prosecution charged Ojaamong alongside former county officials and business associates, including County Executive Member for Water, Environment, and Natural Resources Benard Yaite and County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning Lenard Ombira.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has urged a Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court to convict former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and his co-accused in a Sh8 million graft case and impose appropriate penalties.

In final submissions filed on Wednesday, the DPP argued that the prosecution had proven its case against Ojaamong and his eight co-accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DPP further requested the court to bar the accused from holding public office for ten years under Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).

The prosecution charged Ojaamong alongside former county officials and business associates, including County Executive Member for Water, Environment, and Natural Resources Benard Yaite and County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning Lenard Ombira.

The Public Prosecutor also charged Chief Officer for Finance and Economic Planning Allen Omachari, Head of Treasury Accounting Samuel Ombui, Finance Manager at Madam R Enterprises Limited Edna Odoyo, Renish Omullo, Sebastian Hallensben, and Madam R Enterprises Limited.

The accused face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, failure to comply with public financial laws, fraudulent payments for services not rendered, and unlawful acquisition of public property.

“The evidence is clear, credible, consistent, cogent, and sufficiently strong to leave no doubt in this honorable court that the accused persons committed the offenses for which they were charged,” the DPP submitted.

Unregistered firm

The prosecution revealed that Madam R Enterprises Ltd. was not registered at the time of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), rendering the agreement legally invalid.

Additionally, the firm specialized in hardware supplies and lacked the qualifications, capacity, and experience to execute a waste management contract.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The DPP further argued that none of the company’s employees possessed the necessary expertise to conduct feasibility studies or implement the second phase of the project—a Sh6.9 billion waste management plant.

The court heard that between March 15, 2014, and September 25, 2014, the accused conspired to defraud the Busia County Government of Sh8 million through a fraudulent feasibility study for an integrated solid waste management project.

The prosecution, which called 22 witnesses, including two rebuttal witnesses, has now closed its case.

The court is set to deliver its judgment on May 16, 2025.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP directs DCI to probe City Hall’s waste dumping at Kenya Power

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi called it a serious matter that requires immediate legal action.

February 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP withdraws criminal case agaist TUK student Ian Njoroge after complainant forgave him

Ian Njoroge had been charged with robbery with violence and assaulting the police officer.

February 20, 2025

Top stories

High Court Grants DPP 30 Days to Review Charges in Baby Pendo Murder Case

The suspects are set to be prosecuted under the International Crimes Act (2008), with the charges based on the international legal principle of superior...

January 31, 2025

Top stories

DPP Faces Backlash for Delaying Prosecution of Cops in Baby Pendo Murder

The victim's lawyer, Willis Otieno, informed Justice Margaret Muigai that seven years have passed since the victim was killed during the 2017 post-election violence.

January 29, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP orders probe on abductions, demands file within 3 days

Ingonga directed the National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and submit an update for review...

December 30, 2024

Top stories

DP Kindiki Calls for Collaboration Among Government Arms, Praises ODPP’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan

Kindiki stressed that the focus should be on collegial engagement rather than autonomy, promoting a unified government approach. He applauded the ODPP for launching...

December 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Fugitive Kenyan murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe extradited to the US

Kang’ethe is scheduled to appear before Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on September 3, 2024, to face murder charges.

September 2, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Samburu Governor Lenolkulal, 8 Others Convicted in Sh83mn Graft Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28-Former Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, eight former County Chief Officers, and a businessman were convicted on Wednesday by the Nairobi...

August 28, 2024