DPP Secures 14-Day Detention for 33 Suspected Gang Members in Diani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26-The Director of Public Prosecutions has obtained a 14-day detention order for 33 men accused of being members of a criminal gang terrorising residents in Diani.

The suspects are alleged to have engaged in violent activities, prompting legal action under Section 3A(a) and Section 4(1) of the Prevention of Organized Crime Act, 2010.

In an application filed on Tuesday, the State, through an affidavit sworn by Chief Inspector Kennedy Mutunga, requested the Kwale Law Courts to detain the suspects for 14 days to allow for thorough investigations.

Resident Magistrate Joy Mtimba granted the request, ordering that the suspects be held at various police stations across Kwale, Diani, and Msambweni.

The case is set for mention on April 8 for further directions.