DIG Lagat suspends all local security peace meetings in Elgeyo Marakwet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Kenya Police Service (KPS) Eliud Lagat suspended all local security peace meetings conducted by village elders in Elgeyo Marakwet to allow police officers to carry out security operations effectively.

The meetings were being held to help security agencies in managing surging cases of cattle rustling.

“They remain suspended as we conduct operations to get the guns behind the attacks,” he said.

Attacks have persisted in the area with the recent one being last week where three people including two schoolchildren were killed.

Lagat delivered four more mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAP) to be used by security agents in the operations.

Lagat conducted a tour of the region on Friday, March 7, 2025, to assess the security situation following recent banditry incidents in the area.

He met with various Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees, including representatives from Tiaty West and Pokot Central.

He commended the multi-agency security team for their efforts in restoring security, peace, and tranquillity to the region.

He also stated that security has been bolstered through the strategic deployment of additional security personnel.

Lagat directed the multi-agency security team to intensify efforts to recover illegal firearms and expedite the arrest of criminals responsible for terrorising local communities.

The DIG was accompanied by senior officers, including the Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU), Ranson Lolmodooni, and the Commandant- ASTU, Joseph Limo among others.

The area is among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu targeting bandits. Launched in February 2023, Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift is a government security initiative that targeted escalating banditry, cattle rustling, and violence in nine counties including Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru.

Hot spot areas in these counties were designated as “Disturbed” and “Dangerous,” in the operation that brought together the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a coordinated effort to restore peace and stability in the region.

Security officers on the ground have effectively disarmed hundreds of bandits, dismantled their hideouts in the rugged terrain, and restored stability to affected communities.

To strengthen local security, the government has restructured the management and command of the National Police Reservists.

In 2023, a total of 1,702 reservists were recruited and trained in Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Meru, Turkana, and West Pokot.

At least 400 reservists in Elgeyo Marakwet and Isiolo were re-armed to supplement the ongoing security operations in the area.

To enhance governance and improve service delivery, the Government gazetted 126 new administrative units across Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Meru, and Laikipia Counties.

This initiative is aimed at strengthening local administration, improving resource allocation, and enabling a more effective response to security challenges.