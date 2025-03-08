Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat issues 24-hour ultimatum for illegal firearms surrender in Kerio Valley

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kenya Police Service (KPS) Eliud Lagat has issued a 24-hour ultimatum for individuals in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them, as security agencies intensify efforts to restore peace in the troubled Kerio Valley region.

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Tot, Lagat held a high-level security meeting with representatives from Kerio Valley, Pokot Central, and Tiaty West sub-counties.

The meeting focused on addressing the rising cases of banditry and lawlessness that have destabilized the region.

“Anybody who has an illegal firearm, who is not supposed to own a firearm, should return the gun to authorities. If not, we will be coming for them,” Lagat warned.

As part of the government’s response, the DIG directed security personnel to launch intensified operations aimed at flushing out criminals responsible for the ongoing violence.

He emphasized that authorities will not tolerate any activities that threaten the safety and stability of local communities.

In a move to streamline security efforts, Lagat also suspended all community peace meetings traditionally facilitated by village elders.

He stated that these gatherings would remain on hold to allow police officers to conduct operations without interference.

Kerio Valley has long struggled with recurrent bandit attacks, cattle rustling, and inter-community conflicts, prompting calls for tougher security measures.

The latest directive by DIG Lagat signals a renewed push by the government to restore law and order in the volatile region.

