DIG Lagat conducts security assessment in North Rift following bandit attacks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Kenya Police Service (KPS) Eliud Lagat conducted a tour of Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday, to assess the security situation following recent banditry incidents in the area.

The National Police Service (NPS) disclosed that DIG Lagat engaged with various Sub-County Security and Intelligence Committees, including representatives from Tiaty West and Pokot Central during his visit.

He commended the multi-agency security team for their efforts in restoring peace and security in the region.

DIG Lagat noted that security has been reinforced through the strategic deployment of additional security personnel.

To enhance the fight against banditry, DIG Lagat directed the security teams to intensify operations aimed at recovering illegal firearms and fast-tracking the arrest of individuals responsible for the attacks.

The DIG was accompanied by senior officers, including the Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU), Mr. Ranson Lolmodooni, SAIG and the Commandant- ASTU, Mr. Joseph Limo, AIG among others.