Detectives nab alleged fraudsters inked to Sh1.1 Million vehicle importation scam

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Two fraudsters accused of scamming a Kenyan out of 1.1 million shillings in a fake vehicle importation scheme have been arrested.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says the suspects were apprehended after an intensive forensic investigation linked them to a fraudulent deal dating back to May 27, 2022.

The suspects often posed as legitimate salespeople at a car sales yard along Ngong Road, where they lured the victim with an irresistible offer to deliver two vehicles—a Probox Extra and a 14-seater Toyota Hiace 7L—for 2.9 million shillings.

Convinced by the elaborate deception, the victim paid a deposit of 1.1 million shillings, only for the suspects to disappear without a trace.

Detectives, tracking the fraudsters’ digital footprints, traced one of the suspects in Athi River, while his accomplice was captured in Makongeni, Thika.

A SIM card linked to a Sh550,000 transaction from the victim was recovered, further cementing their involvement in the scam.