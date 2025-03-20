Defence Attaché Association of Kenya visits Kenya Navy, discuss ways of strengthening military diplomacy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 – A delegation from the Defence Attaché Association of Kenya (DAAK), on Wednesday, visited the Kenya Navy Headquarters in Mombasa.

The delegation, led by the Canada Defence Attaché to Kenya, Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Wood, first paid a courtesy call to the Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, in his office at the Kenya Navy Headquarters.

The Kenya Defence Forces disclosed that the delegation explored ways of strengthening cooperation between the Kenya Navy and friendly nations.

“This meeting allowed for an exchange of insights and highlighted the importance of strengthening military diplomacy and cooperation between Kenya Navy and friendly foreign militaries,” KDF said Thursday.

Following the courtesy call, the delegation was briefed on the Kenya Navy’s roles and its vital contributions to regional maritime security as well as areas of cooperation and partnership.

The tour continued with a visit to The Kenya Navy Hospital, where the delegation was briefed on the medical facilities available and opportunities for partnership.

The delegation also visited Kenya Naval Training College (KNTC) and explored the Full Mission Bridge Simulator.

“This cutting-edge maritime training facility provides Kenya Navy sailors with immersive, hands-on experience in seamanship, navigation, deck operations, and emergency procedures,” KDF stated.

The delegation also visited the Special Boats Unit (SBU), where they were briefed on the Unit’s operations, as well as repair and maintenance of small boats.

The tour ended at Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL), where the delegation was briefed about the key role of KSL in shipbuilding, refit, maintenance, and repair of the Kenya Navy’s vessels, ensuring they remain in optimal condition.

Present during the visit were the Commander Kenya Navy Fleet, Brigadier Mohamed Shemote, Chief of Naval Medical Services, Brigadier (Dr) Justino Muinde, Deputy Commander Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, Colonel Wilberforce Murimi, senior officers and officers.