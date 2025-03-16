Connect with us

The Taipei 101 skyscraper commands the urban landscape in Taipei, Southeast China's Taiwan. [Photo/Xinhua]

Fifth Estate

Debunking the West’s Misguided Stance on Taiwan’s Future

China’s claim to Taiwan is backed by historical agreements and international recognition. The 1943 Cairo Declaration, signed by China, the US, and the UK, stipulated that territories seized from China by Japan, including Taiwan, would be returned. This was reaffirmed by the 1945 Potsdam Declaration, which Japan accepted upon surrender, effectively restoring Taiwan to China.

Published

Taiwan remains one of the most contentious issues in global geopolitics, deeply rooted in history and shaped by decades of political and military tensions. However, China’s stance is unequivocal: Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, and its reunification is not just a political objective but a historical mission tied to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

This position dates back to 1949, when the Chinese Civil War ended with the Kuomintang retreating to Taiwan. Since then, the Chinese Communist Party has maintained that Taiwan is a breakaway province destined to reunite with the mainland.

Despite these agreements, the post-war geopolitical landscape led to a divided China—the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland and the Republic of China (ROC) in Taiwan, protected by the US. In 1971, the PRC replaced the ROC at the United Nations, and most nations shifted diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, further solidifying China’s claim.

The Taiwan issue remains central to US-China tensions, with 2025 emerging as a possible turning point. US military officials have speculated that China might attempt reunification by force between 2025 and 2027, citing the rapid modernization of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)—now boasting advanced naval, missile, and cyber warfare capabilities.

However, Beijing insists that peaceful reunification remains its preferred path. President Xi Jinping reaffirmed this in his 2025 New Year’s address, declaring that Taiwan’s return is “inevitable” and that “no one can stop China’s reunification.” In a 2023 meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Xi noted that “the US is attempting to provoke us into reclaiming Taiwan, but we will not fall for it,” underscoring China’s strategic patience.

A December 31, 2024, article on Sohu.com, one of China’s largest news platforms, asserted that China has long possessed the military capability to “liberate Taiwan” but remains committed to a peaceful resolution. Similarly, Tencent News recently refuted Taiwanese media claims that China’s paramilitary forces were training for urban combat, reiterating that diplomatic solutions remain the priority.

Taiwan policy is increasingly entangled in US domestic politics. Darren Beattie, a prominent MAGA-aligned intellectual expected to join Trump’s administration as undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, has argued that Taiwan’s eventual reunification is inevitable. He has suggested that the US should negotiate strategic concessions from China in exchange for acknowledging this reality.

This pragmatic view clashes with hardline China hawks like Marco Rubio, now leading the State Department, who recently warned Beijing against “coercive actions” in Taiwan. Following a tense phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in January 2025, Rubio reaffirmed America’s commitment to its regional allies, while Wang insisted that Taiwan’s reunification is “non-negotiable.”

The split between Beattie’s realpolitik approach and Rubio’s hardline stance reflects the broader divide within the US foreign policy establishment. Trump’s transactional diplomacy could see his administration explore a potential Taiwan deal, trading Indo-Pacific concessions for strategic leverage elsewhere—marking a significant shift from the long-standing “strategic ambiguity” policy.

As China continues to strengthen its economic and military position, it remains committed to reunification—though with remarkable restraint. The US, meanwhile, faces internal divisions over how to handle Taiwan’s future.

As 2025 unfolds, Taiwan remains a potential flashpoint with far-reaching global implications. Whether the situation escalates or remains under control will depend on the resilience of China’s strategic patience and the US’s ability to navigate its own policy contradictions.

