Death toll from the Kal-azar disease in Wajir hits 20

WAJIR, Kenya, Mar 23 – The death toll from the Kala-azar disease that has ravaged Wajir since September last year has hit 20, with demands for its declaration as a pandemic.

The main level 4 hospital in Wajir is overrun with more admissions each day, thus causing the conversion of most wards into Kal-azar management wards, and where there is no room, others are outside, under the shade of trees.

Most of the regions affected by the disease are in Eldas and Wajir West where the Wajir County Government has started fumigation targeting over 10,000 households.

But even as the cases of the disease soar, there portends a challenge of a reducing number of test kits which are not locally available.

According to Governor Ahmed Abdulahi, the kits have to be sourced from the Netherlands.

The county government now calling on the national government to quickly come to their aid as their resources run out.

According to health county executive committee member Habiba Ali, the County Government has now been forced to centralise treatment for the Kal-azar disease to the county’s main hospital as tools for its treatment continue to deplete.

Most of the deaths are recorded in children under 5 who have low immunity.

Consequently, the county has been forced to treat based on symptoms as opposed to testing to preserve some of the necessary tools.

There is also an ongoing sensitization on the symptoms, causes and when to seek treatment as it emerges most of those dying of the effects are being taken to hospital in critical condition.

Currently, the county has trained about 50 community health promoters on fumigation in the affected areas.

They have a target per day as they also go hand in hand with health officials, training on better hygiene.

The community health promoters are also playing a key role in sensitization and mostly monitor homes that are affected, including calling on specialized healthcare for those severely affected.