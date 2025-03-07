Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Campbell Scott was reported missing after walking out his hotel in Nairobi's Westlands in February 2025. His body was found a week later in Makueni, more than 100 kilometers from the capital city.

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks Benard Mbusu, Samuel Kamitu, Alphonse Kilewa ‘Edu’ over murder of Briton Campell Scott

Scott’s partially decomposed body was discovered on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County, days after he arrived in Kenya to attend a business conference. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released the photos of three suspects connected to the murder of 58-year-old British national, Campbell Scott. 

The three—Benard Mbunga Mbusu, Samuel Musembi Kamitu, and Alphonse Munyao Kilewa alias Edu—are believed to be behind the brutal murder. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Following the heinous crime and subsequent dumping of his body, the trio Benard Mbunga Mbusu, Samuel Musembi Kamitu, and Alphonse Munyao Kilewa alias Edu fled and have since gone into hiding,” the DCI said in a statement.

Scott’s partially decomposed body was discovered on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County, days after he arrived in Kenya to attend a business conference. 

An autopsy conducted last Thursday at a Makueni mortuary by Government Pathologist Dr. Richard Njoroge was inconclusive, as the soft tissue injuries found on the body were deemed too minor to cause death. 

Further forensic tests are now underway.

Scott’s murder has drawn international attention, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) involving Interpol in efforts to track down those responsible. 

His body was identified at the Makueni County Referral Hospital on February 24 after being held at the facility for two days. 

Police say Scott, who had previously visited Nairobi, was scheduled to meet officials from the UK, US, and several African countries regarding market expansion for his company’s products.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but sources suggest financial motives and a possible love triangle as leading theories.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

I will do whatever it takes to make sure you’re respected: President Ruto to Raila

President Ruto told Odinga that he will do anything he can to ensure he is well treated.

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says UDA-ODM pact not a coalition

Raila indicated that the success of the agreement might open the door for talks about a possible merger.

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact a bold step towards national unity – DP Kindiki

DP Kindiki described the decision by the two political factions as a testament to visionary leadership.

44 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises inclusivity in governance under UDA-ODM deal

Ruto who spoke during the signing of a deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga asserted that government seeks to sustain economic reforms including debt audit.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact ‘truly national and inclusive’ – Raila

Odinga also indicated that the successful implement of the Memorandum of Understanding will inform the basis of a robust framework for delivering to the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga says ODM-UDA pact to benefit the youth, women

Wanga who is also ODM party chairman stated that it is not about individual leaders but the future of all Kenyans.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mixed reactions in Kisumu over President Ruto-Raila deal

Whereas a majority have hailed the deal, some see it as a waste of time, with no benefit for Kenyans.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM supporters throng KICC ahead of UDA-ODM framework pact

The supporters adorned with orange-colored clothes were marching while chanting praise songs for both party principals.

2 hours ago