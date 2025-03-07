DCI seeks Benard Mbusu, Samuel Kamitu, Alphonse Kilewa ‘Edu’ over murder of Briton Campell Scott

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has released the photos of three suspects connected to the murder of 58-year-old British national, Campbell Scott.

The three—Benard Mbunga Mbusu, Samuel Musembi Kamitu, and Alphonse Munyao Kilewa alias Edu—are believed to be behind the brutal murder.

“Following the heinous crime and subsequent dumping of his body, the trio Benard Mbunga Mbusu, Samuel Musembi Kamitu, and Alphonse Munyao Kilewa alias Edu fled and have since gone into hiding,” the DCI said in a statement.

Scott’s partially decomposed body was discovered on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County, days after he arrived in Kenya to attend a business conference.

An autopsy conducted last Thursday at a Makueni mortuary by Government Pathologist Dr. Richard Njoroge was inconclusive, as the soft tissue injuries found on the body were deemed too minor to cause death.

Further forensic tests are now underway.

Scott’s murder has drawn international attention, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) involving Interpol in efforts to track down those responsible.

His body was identified at the Makueni County Referral Hospital on February 24 after being held at the facility for two days.

Police say Scott, who had previously visited Nairobi, was scheduled to meet officials from the UK, US, and several African countries regarding market expansion for his company’s products.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but sources suggest financial motives and a possible love triangle as leading theories.