DCI officers participate in counter-extremism training by London think tank

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – A group of 30 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) gathered at Jacaranda Hotel in Nairobi for a day-long training workshop aimed at enhancing specialized knowledge and skills in the prevention and countering of violent extremism (PCVE).

The DCI stated that the workshop is jointly facilitated by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) under the REINVENT Program and the DCI’s Directorate of Counter Violent Extremism (CVE).

The primary goal of the training is to equip participants—drawn from various directorates within the DCI—with the necessary grounding in community-based preventive approaches to violent extremism, with a focus on professionalism, human rights, and the rule of law.

“The main focus is to ensure that the participants, drawn from all DCI directorates, are sufficiently grounded in preventive, community-based PCVE approaches—professionalism, human rights, and the rule of law—for more accountable and effective policing,” the DCI said Tuesday.

The workshop was officially opened by Paul Songok, the Director of Counter Violent Extremism (CVE), who emphasized the importance of prevention as a proactive strategy in addressing violent extremism.

He reiterated that repressive measures should only be considered as a last resort.