Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DCI Director Mohammed Amin takes oath when he appeared before the Committee on Administration and Internal Security at County Hall on March 3, 2025 alongside IG Douglas Kanja and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja answering questions about illegal garbage dumping at Stima Plaza.

Top stories

DCI Goes After Nairobi County Officials in Illegal Garbage Dumping At Kenya Power

Investigators are now set to question additional top officials, including two senior county officers who were interdicted by Governor Johnson Sakaja following the incident.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 3 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin has revealed that authorities are now focusing on high-ranking officials in the probe into illegal garbage dumping at Kenya Power’s headquarters.

The incident, reported by Kenya Power officials at Parklands Police Station, was documented under four separate police entries between February 24 and February 25, 2025. The reports detail multiple crimes, including robbery with violence, illegal dumping, and obstruction of access to the utility’s offices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking before the National Assembly Administration and National Security Committee, Amin confirmed that three junior county officers had been arrested for their role in the illegal waste disposal and obstruction of access to Kenya Power’s premises.

“However, we believe these individuals acted on instructions from higher-ranking officials within Nairobi County Government,” Amin said, signaling a shift in focus towards senior figures.

Investigators are now set to question additional top officials, including two senior county officers who were interdicted by Governor Johnson Sakaja following the incident.

Amin underscored the gravity of the case, highlighting the disruption at Kenya Power’s headquarters and the reputational damage to the Nairobi County Government.

“This was an unfortunate incident that not only disrupted services but also exposed deeper governance issues that cannot be ignored,” he said.

The case was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on February 27, 2025, for further legal action. Meanwhile, the three junior officers have been released on police bond and will appear in court once the ODPP issues further directions.

“Rest assured, we are committed to holding those responsible accountable. Justice will be served, and the masterminds behind this incident will face consequences,” Amin stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

DCI Warns KPLC Over Power Disconnections

Amin also urged Kenya Power to reconsider its approach to handling unpaid electricity bills for government institutions, warning that indiscriminate power disconnections could have serious consequences.

“KPLC should rethink cutting off power to government institutions. They once disconnected us, which we considered ill-advised and unnecessary,” Amin said.

He stressed that essential institutions, such as hospitals and police stations, should not be put at risk due to outstanding bills when dialogue can resolve disputes.

Governor Sakaja echoed these concerns, arguing that Kenya Power should adopt a more structured approach instead of resorting to punitive disconnections.

“We have institutions that owe us money in wayleaves and land rates, but we don’t cut off their services. Police stations and other government agencies owe us nearly a billion shillings, yet we’ve never clamped them. The same should apply to KPLC,” Sakaja said.

He called for negotiations between county and national governments to reconcile debts instead of resorting to drastic actions like power disconnections.

“If we owe each other, we should offset the bills rather than take extreme measures,” he added.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC arrests Tigania West Lands Control Board member over bribery claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a member of the Tigania West Lands Control Board over alleged...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Postmaster General Seeks Police Reinforcement to Secure Kiambu Post Office From Land Grabbers

In a letter dated February 28, 2025, Tunoi’s office requested police reinforcement to erect a perimeter fence and evict illegal occupants.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi says Kenya must aggressively compete for investment and trade after US aid cut

Mudavadi emphasized the need for self-sufficiency through economic competitiveness. 

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court grants 3-week detention for 2 suspects in Campbell Scott’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Police have been granted three weeks to hold two suspects in Briton Campbell Scott’s murder as they complete their...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI decries Kenya Power’s arbitrary disconnections to critical govt institutions

Amin further highlighted the critical nature of some of the facilities affected by the disconnections.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall, Kenya Power payment dispute escalates to President Ruto’s office

Sakaja emphasized that Nairobi County is committed to resolving the financial dispute in a manner that is fair to all parties.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja says dumping of waste at Stima Plaza ‘uncouth, completely off’

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Administration and National Security committee, Sakaja vowed that the incident will not be repeated under his watch.

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale, Netherlands Ambassador discuss strengthening climate collaboration ahead of royal visit

The meeting also reviewed logistics for the anticipated state visit of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, scheduled for March 18–20, 2025.

8 hours ago