DCI detectives nab two suspects in Eldama Ravine ethanol smuggling bust

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Detectives from Eldama Ravine Police Station apprehended two individuals suspected of smuggling ethanol following a operation in Benonin area along Makutano Road.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) said Saturday that the suspects were caught in the act while transporting the contraband, following an anonymous tip-off.

The duo, identified as Shadrack Kemboi, the driver, and his accomplice, Daniel Ruto, were intercepted while traveling in a black Prado.

“A quick search led to the recovery of 47 twenty-five-liter jerrycans filled with ethanol,” DCI said Saturday.

Additionally, officers found an extra vehicle registration plate during the search.

The suspects were immediately taken into custody and are currently being processed as they await pending theor arraignment in court.

The seized ethanol, vehicle, and number plates remain in police custody as critical evidence in the ongoing investigation.