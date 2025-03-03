Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI decries Kenya Power’s arbitrary disconnections to critical govt institutions

Amin further highlighted the critical nature of some of the facilities affected by the disconnections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, has urged the Kenya Power Company to reconsider its approach to handling unpaid electricity bills from government institutions, warning that indiscriminate power disconnections could have dire consequences.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Internal Security at County Hall, Amin emphasized the need for dialogue rather than abrupt power cuts, noting that some of the affected institutions provide essential services to Kenyans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“KPLC should reconsider switching off power to government institutions. They once disconnected us—a move we considered ill-advised and totally unnecessary,” said the DCI.

Amin further highlighted the critical nature of some of the facilities affected by the disconnections. “Hospitals and other essential institutions must not be put at risk due to outstanding bills when dialogue can be employed to find amicable solutions.”

The issue of unpaid electricity bills has been a long-standing dispute between KPLC and various government agencies, with the Nairobi City County Government also caught in the controversy.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja echoed Amin’s concerns, emphasizing that cutting off power to critical institutions can, in some cases, be a matter of life and death.

“We have institutions that owe us a lot of money in wayleaves and land rates, but we don’t disconnect their services,” Sakaja stated. “Police stations and other government agencies, for instance, owe us close to a billion shillings, yet we have never clamped them. The same approach should be applied by KPLC.”

The governor called for a more structured approach to resolving and recovering outstanding bills, suggesting that the county and national governments should negotiate rather than resort to punitive measures.

“We owe the national government, and they owe us. The best way forward is to sit down and reconcile the debts. If we owe each other, we should offset the bills instead of taking extreme actions like power disconnections,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ongoing debate over KPLC’s handling of unpaid bills has raised concerns, particularly regarding essential services such as hospitals, security installations, and public offices.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall, Kenya Power payment dispute escalates to President Ruto’s office

Sakaja emphasized that Nairobi County is committed to resolving the financial dispute in a manner that is fair to all parties.

17 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja says dumping of waste at Stima Plaza ‘uncouth, completely off’

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Administration and National Security committee, Sakaja vowed that the incident will not be repeated under his watch.

49 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale, Netherlands Ambassador discuss strengthening climate collaboration ahead of royal visit

The meeting also reviewed logistics for the anticipated state visit of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, scheduled for March 18–20, 2025.

1 hour ago

Africa

Sudan’s Junta commends Gulf States for rejecting RSF’s establishment of parallel govt in Nairobi

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Nairobi of adopting an “irresponsible stance” by supporting the RSF, which it labeled a “genocidal militia.”

1 hour ago

Top stories

IG Kanja: I Was Out of the Country When Illegal Garbage Dumping Was Reported

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin revealed that Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) officials reported the incident at Parklands Police Station, prompting...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Choose your words carefully: NCIC warns Gachagua over remarks against Ruto

The remarks, which were directed at President William Ruto, alleged a scheme to remove Koome from office due to her ethnic background.

2 hours ago

County News

Sakaja Interdicts Two County Officers Over Illegal Garbage Dumping At Stima Plaza

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja answers questions when he appeared before

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court denies Waititu bail pending appeal on conviction

Justice Lucy Njuguna contended that Waititu did not present sufficient grounds to warrant bail.

3 hours ago