DCI Chief Amin calls for enhanced collaboration in counterterrorism efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin has reiterated the need for enhanced cooperation among law enforcement agencies in tackling terrorism threats in the country.

Speaking Friday at the closing ceremony of the Counter Terrorism Senior Investigators Course at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen, Nairobi, Amin stressed that safeguarding communities from terrorist activities demands close collaboration and intelligence-sharing.

He noted that the expertise gained through such specialized training would significantly enhance the precision and effectiveness of terrorism-related investigations.

The two-week course was attended by 14 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

It focused on equipping them with advanced leadership skills and investigative techniques tailored to counterterrorism efforts, strengthening their ability to handle complex cases.

“The training aimed to strengthen their capacity to tackle complex terror cases effectively,” the DCI said.

United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, urged the participants to apply their newly acquired skills to combat terrorism within the country.

He commended the DCI for its continued collaboration with the UK in bolstering law enforcement capabilities.

Also present at the event were ATPU Director Said Kiprotich, Course Director Detective Superintendent Luke Marks, Training Director Mark Lawson, and other dignitaries.