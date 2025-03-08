Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DCI Director Mohamed Amin. /FILE.

ANTI-TERROR WAR

DCI Chief Amin calls for enhanced collaboration in counterterrorism efforts

The two-week course was attended by 14 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin has reiterated the need for enhanced cooperation among law enforcement agencies in tackling terrorism threats in the country.

Speaking Friday at the closing ceremony of the Counter Terrorism Senior Investigators Course at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen, Nairobi, Amin stressed that safeguarding communities from terrorist activities demands close collaboration and intelligence-sharing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that the expertise gained through such specialized training would significantly enhance the precision and effectiveness of terrorism-related investigations.

The two-week course was attended by 14 officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

It focused on equipping them with advanced leadership skills and investigative techniques tailored to counterterrorism efforts, strengthening their ability to handle complex cases.

“The training aimed to strengthen their capacity to tackle complex terror cases effectively,” the DCI said.

United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, urged the participants to apply their newly acquired skills to combat terrorism within the country.

He commended the DCI for its continued collaboration with the UK in bolstering law enforcement capabilities.

Also present at the event were ATPU Director Said Kiprotich, Course Director Detective Superintendent Luke Marks, Training Director Mark Lawson, and other dignitaries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Embrace legal reasoning and precedent as valuable lessons from the apex court: Justice Ibrahim to law students

Justice Ibrahim noted that understanding the Supreme Court’s role, jurisdiction, and landmark jurisprudence will equip them to engage with the law meaningfully.

5 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall warns those leaving near riparian lands to relocate at least 30m away as rain begins

Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria urged the residents to take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of extreme rainfall.

10 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer accused of robbing two Clubs in Kibwezi granted Sh1mn bond by Makindu Court

Denis Wanambisi, a 37-year-old officer stationed at the DCI offices in Kibwezi, appeared at the Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he denied...

19 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s funeral underway at his Kitale farm

Chebukati earned widespread respect for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles.

24 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo, Wamalwa describe Ruto-Raila deal as a betrayal to Kenyans

Kalonzo together with DAP-K party leader Eugine Wamalwa maintained that even with Raila's support, Ruto will not win the 2027 elections.

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Efforts underway to unclog rivers, build dykes in Kisumu to mitigate flooding

The initiative, a personal effort of Kisumu Central MP Hon Joshua Oron, has seen the backfilling of River Nyamasaria.

37 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks Benard Mbusu, Samuel Kamitu, Alphonse Kilewa ‘Edu’ over murder of Briton Campell Scott

Scott's partially decomposed body was discovered on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County, days after he arrived in Kenya to attend a...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will do whatever it takes to make sure you’re respected: President Ruto to Raila

President Ruto told Odinga that he will do anything he can to ensure he is well treated.

20 hours ago