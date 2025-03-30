DCI agents arrest 4 more suspects linked to dramatic assault of a woman at a burial in Kisii

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30—Detectives have arrested four more suspects in connection with the assault of a woman during her estranged husband’s burial in Nyamira County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported that Jones Manyasa Mokua, 46, was apprehended in Nyamira Township Sub-location, while his three alleged accomplices—Martin Obino, 41, Zachariah Nyariki, 39, and Robert Makori, 26—were tracked down and arrested at their hideout in Kenyenya, Bogichora Location.

“The quartet is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their court appearance,” the DCI stated on Saturday.

Authorities have intensified their search for additional suspects linked to the disturbing incident.

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to seven.

The other individuals already detained in connection with the attack are Robert Pokea Sarudi, 43, Bismark Ondiek Sarudi, 40, and Lameck Ogindo Osoro, 27.

Contested ritual

The suspects are accused of forcing the victim to participate in traditional rituals against her will and assaulting her, resulting in injuries.

The incident occurred on March 21, 2025, during a burial ceremony that turned violent.

The victim, who had been married to the deceased for over nine years before their separation, became entangled in a family dispute upon arriving at the funeral.

“After separating from her ex-husband and losing touch for years, she was contacted by her mother-in-law and asked to bring her children to their father’s funeral following his tragic death in a road accident,” the DCI disclosed.

As mourners gathered to pay their last respects, the woman was allegedly ambushed by her in-laws, who insisted she partake in a burial custom of throwing soil into the grave.

When she refused, they reportedly launched a brutal attack, accusing her of being responsible for her husband’s death.