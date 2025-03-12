CUE flags Anglican University among 15 institutions operating illegally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The Commission for University Education (CUE) has identified 15 institutions operating illegally in Kenya, warning that academic certificates issued by them will be considered fake.

In a notice on Wednesday, the commission flagged Eldoret Bible College, Al-Munawwarah College, Grace Life Bible College, Africa Theological Seminary, Kenya Anglican University, and The East African University.

The commision also flagged Bradgate International University, Regions Beyond Ministry Bible College, Baraton College, The Africa Talent University, Breakthrough Bible College, Theophilus Theological College, Northwestern Christian University, Logos University, Harvest Land University, and Word of Faith Bible College.

June 20, 2011| Archbishop Wabukala (left) and Archbishop Rowan unveil a plaque with Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the dedication of a site for the Kenya Anglican University.



“For the avoidance of doubt, any institution operating as a university or degree-awarding body that does not appear on the commission’s list of approved institutions is illegal, and their degree qualifications will not be recognized in Kenya,” read the notice.

In contrast, CUE published a list of seventy-nine authorized institutions, including public and private universities, private university constituent colleges, and institutions with letters of interim authority.

The commission emphasized it will not recognise any university or degree-awarding institution not on the approved list.

The announcement follows a recent raid on Northwestern Christian University’s graduation ceremony in Mombasa, where police and CUE officials intervened due to a lack of accreditation.

The operation led to the cancellation of 100 degrees and the arrest of university officials.

CUE Chairperson Prof. Chacha Nyaigotti reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to cracking down on illegal institutions.

“When we find institutions parading themselves as legitimate providers of master’s and bachelor’s degrees, it is our duty to put an end to this violation of the law,” he said.