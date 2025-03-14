Cuba and Kenya vow to strengthen ties as Ambassador Fernandez meets Speaker Wetangula

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Kenya and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on parliamentary collaboration, healthcare, and scientific research.

Speaking Thursday following a courtesy call to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, newly appointed Cuban Ambassador to Kenya, Ines Fors Fernandez, proposed the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Group to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.

“We have a commitment to Third World countries,” said Ambassador Fernandez.

Speaker Wetang’ula, in response, reflected on Cuba’s longstanding solidarity with Africa.

“As far as we are concerned Cuba is an African Country, Cuba joined us in the liberation of Southern Africa , Cuba fought with us in Angola, in Namibia, Zimbabwe, in Mozambique, you are part of our history,” he said.

Ambassador Fernandez, the first female Cuban envoy to Kenya, reflected on the deep-rooted diplomatic ties between the two countries in various sectors.

The Speaker acknowledged Cuba’s critical role in supporting Kenya’s healthcare sector, particularly through its medical exchange program.

“We had 100 Cuban doctors here helping our counties with specialised care, they were doing a wonderful job,” Wetang’ula noted.

As Kenya seeks to enhance its healthcare system by focusing on affordability, accessibility, and quality, Wetang’ula said that Nairobi continues to draw inspiration from Cuba’s successful model, which prioritizes preventive, primary, and community-based care.

With an already established bilateral health cooperation, the Speaker urged the Cuban government to sustain its support in Kenya’s efforts to ensure a healthy and productive population.

“We have medical cooperation agreements with 68 countries worldwide, and in some, we even operate Cuban hospitals,” Ambassador Fernandez stated.

Wetang’ula also called for enhanced collaboration in biotechnology and scientific research while emphasizing the need for continued support for Kenyan students pursuing scholarships in critical fields such as medicine and biotechnology.

The Cuban Ambassador expressed gratitude for Kenya’s support in advocating for an end to the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by the U.S.

She acknowledged that while Cuba has made strides in overcoming the blockade’s challenges, the situation remains difficult.

“The situation is still tough,” she admitted.

Speaker Wetang’ula reiterated Kenya’s solidarity with Cuba, recognizing the nation’s resilience and friendship.