Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Cuba and Kenya vow to strengthen ties as Ambassador Fernandez meets Speaker Wetangula

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Kenya and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on parliamentary collaboration, healthcare, and scientific research.

Speaking Thursday following a courtesy call to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, newly appointed Cuban Ambassador to Kenya, Ines Fors Fernandez, proposed the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Group to further deepen cooperation between the two nations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have a commitment to Third World countries,” said Ambassador Fernandez.

Speaker Wetang’ula, in response, reflected on Cuba’s longstanding solidarity with Africa.

“As far as we are concerned Cuba is an African Country, Cuba joined us in the liberation of Southern Africa , Cuba fought with us in Angola, in Namibia, Zimbabwe, in Mozambique, you are part of our history,” he said.

Ambassador Fernandez, the first female Cuban envoy to Kenya, reflected on the deep-rooted diplomatic ties between the two countries in various sectors.

The Speaker acknowledged Cuba’s critical role in supporting Kenya’s healthcare sector, particularly through its medical exchange program.

“We had 100 Cuban doctors here helping our counties with specialised care, they were doing a wonderful job,” Wetang’ula noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As Kenya seeks to enhance its healthcare system by focusing on affordability, accessibility, and quality, Wetang’ula said that Nairobi continues to draw inspiration from Cuba’s successful model, which prioritizes preventive, primary, and community-based care.

With an already established bilateral health cooperation, the Speaker urged the Cuban government to sustain its support in Kenya’s efforts to ensure a healthy and productive population.

“We have medical cooperation agreements with 68 countries worldwide, and in some, we even operate Cuban hospitals,” Ambassador Fernandez stated.

Wetang’ula also called for enhanced collaboration in biotechnology and scientific research while emphasizing the need for continued support for Kenyan students pursuing scholarships in critical fields such as medicine and biotechnology.

The Cuban Ambassador expressed gratitude for Kenya’s support in advocating for an end to the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by the U.S.

She acknowledged that while Cuba has made strides in overcoming the blockade’s challenges, the situation remains difficult.

“The situation is still tough,” she admitted.

Speaker Wetang’ula reiterated Kenya’s solidarity with Cuba, recognizing the nation’s resilience and friendship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

73 police officers injured in the line of duty to benefit from assistive devices from Kenya Re

The devices, which include wheelchairs, hearing aids, white canes, and orthopedic shoes were handed over to the NPS at an event held at the...

4 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Inspector Susan Muiruri jailed for 2yrs over bribe to free suspects

In a ruling delivered by Principal Magistrate Isabellah Barasa, she was additionally given an alternative Sh550,000 fine.

21 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

HELB appoints Geoffrey Monari as new CEO

HELB Chairman David Ethure emphasized that Monari’s appointment would steer HELB toward continued excellence in serving students and stakeholders with integrity.

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA cracks down on narcotic drugs in Juja, Kiambu County

The operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering and resulted in the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in the trafficking of cannabis.

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chief Magistrate Stellah Atambo denies graft claims, wants seized Sh2mn returned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo has denied corruption allegations leveled against her by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and...

50 minutes ago

AGRICULTURE

Kagwe warns Tea Producers of de-registration for tea hawking

Kagwe emphasized that all tea producers must comply with the established standards for minimum green leaf quality in Kenya.

3 hours ago
Sudan war: The RSF's establishment of a parallel government aims to gain diplomatic legitimacy and access to advanced weaponry, further complicating the ongoing conflict in Sudan Sudan war: The RSF's establishment of a parallel government aims to gain diplomatic legitimacy and access to advanced weaponry, further complicating the ongoing conflict in Sudan

Africa

Sudan shuts borders to Kenyan goods in escalating RSF dispute

The Sudanese government accused Kenya of hosting RSF militia leaders and facilitating their meetings and activities.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Foreign National Killed by Vehicle in President Ruto’s Motorcade on Ngong Road

The accident occurred near Adams Arcade as the presidential convoy was traveling from Lang’ata toward Kibra. Witnesses said the middle-aged white man was attempting...

12 hours ago