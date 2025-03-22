CS Tuya Cautions Against Maligning Kenya’s Global Image on Social Media

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has issued a warning to Kenyans against tarnishing the country’s global image through negative posts on social media, saying such actions risk undermining national unity and scaring away potential opportunities.

CS Tuya expressed concern over a growing trend where some Kenyans deliberately paint the country in a negative light, especially during key international events.

She cited the recent state visit by Netherlands King Willem-Alexander, highlighting how some social media users portrayed Kenya as unsafe and unstable just as the nation welcomed foreign dignitaries.

“It is very disheartening that there was a very dedicated move to paint our country black before Their Majesties came to the country. Kenyans were writing and telling the world how unsafe our country is, how bad our country is,” she lamented.

Tuya warned that such narratives could damage Kenya’s reputation, affect tourism, foreign investment, and ultimately impact the nation’s economy and future prospects.

“We need to jealously guard the peace, stability, and tranquility of our country,” she urged. “All of us have to pull together. We must love our country more than anybody else loves Kenya out there.”

The Defence CS posed a challenge to Kenyans to reflect on their responsibility to future generations, warning that continuous negativity could discourage young people and dim the nation’s prospects.

“What are we getting into, and what are we showing this generation, which is our future? Where are we taking our children? If you destroy your country with your own hands, why are we raising children? What will they get into?” she stated.

Tuya stressed the importance of patriotism and positive national discourse, reminding citizens that they are the custodians of the country’s future.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These are the leaders who will take over from us. “We owe it to them to preserve the Kenya we have worked so hard to build,” the Defence Cabinet Secretary said.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed receiving over 300 emails from Kenyans requesting the cancellation of a planned state visit by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima, that was scheduled from March 18 to March 20, 2025.

However, some Kenyans online have opposed the visit, citing concerns over the country’s current state of affairs, including human rights violations such as abductions and enforced disappearances of government critics and opposition figures from neighbouring countries.

The Royal House of the Netherlands clarified that the visit was at the invitation of President William Ruto and described it as a pivotal moment in strengthening ties between the two nations.

According to the Dutch public broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS), the Netherlands’ Foreign Affairs Ministry acknowledged receiving the complaints but maintained that the visit would proceed, viewing it as an opportunity to address human rights concerns directly with Ruto’s administration.