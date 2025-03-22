Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Defence CS Soipan Tuya before National Assembly vetting committee. / COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya Cautions Against Maligning Kenya’s Global Image on Social Media

CS Tuya expressed concern over a growing trend where some Kenyans deliberately paint the country in a negative light, especially during key international events.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has issued a warning to Kenyans against tarnishing the country’s global image through negative posts on social media, saying such actions risk undermining national unity and scaring away potential opportunities.

CS Tuya expressed concern over a growing trend where some Kenyans deliberately paint the country in a negative light, especially during key international events.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She cited the recent state visit by Netherlands King Willem-Alexander, highlighting how some social media users portrayed Kenya as unsafe and unstable just as the nation welcomed foreign dignitaries.

“It is very disheartening that there was a very dedicated move to paint our country black before Their Majesties came to the country. Kenyans were writing and telling the world how unsafe our country is, how bad our country is,” she lamented.

Tuya warned that such narratives could damage Kenya’s reputation, affect tourism, foreign investment, and ultimately impact the nation’s economy and future prospects.

“We need to jealously guard the peace, stability, and tranquility of our country,” she urged. “All of us have to pull together. We must love our country more than anybody else loves Kenya out there.”

The Defence CS posed a challenge to Kenyans to reflect on their responsibility to future generations, warning that continuous negativity could discourage young people and dim the nation’s prospects.

“What are we getting into, and what are we showing this generation, which is our future? Where are we taking our children? If you destroy your country with your own hands, why are we raising children? What will they get into?” she stated.

Tuya stressed the importance of patriotism and positive national discourse, reminding citizens that they are the custodians of the country’s future.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“These are the leaders who will take over from us. “We owe it to them to preserve the Kenya we have worked so hard to build,” the Defence Cabinet Secretary said.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed receiving over 300 emails from Kenyans requesting the cancellation of a planned state visit by His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima, that was scheduled from March 18 to March 20, 2025.

However, some Kenyans online have opposed the visit, citing concerns over the country’s current state of affairs, including human rights violations such as abductions and enforced disappearances of government critics and opposition figures from neighbouring countries.

The Royal House of the Netherlands clarified that the visit was at the invitation of President William Ruto and described it as a pivotal moment in strengthening ties between the two nations.

According to the Dutch public broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS), the Netherlands’ Foreign Affairs Ministry acknowledged receiving the complaints but maintained that the visit would proceed, viewing it as an opportunity to address human rights concerns directly with Ruto’s administration.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Unilever Commemorates World Oral Health Day 2025 by reaching 230,000 students across Kenya

The initiative spanned 230 schools across Nairobi, Rift Valley, Coast, Central, and Lake regions, equipping over 230,000 students with essential knowledge about oral health.

54 minutes ago

Top stories

Ex-CAS Mwangangi among 12 candidates shortlisted for SHA CEO post

Among the shortlisted candidates is Mercy Mwangangi, a former Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

1 hour ago

Kenya

All set for IEBC Chair and Member Interviews on Monday

The selection of new leaders is expected to bolster confidence in the commission ahead of the 2027 General Election.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA extends registration deadline for grassroots elections

Initially set to close on March 21, the registration deadline has now been extended to March 26, midnight.​

3 hours ago

Top stories

Tuju Accuses CJ Koome and Supreme Court of bias in Scathing Open Letter

The letter, dated March 21, 2025, comes at a time when tensions are high, with calls mounting for the removal of the Supreme Court...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Meru Governor Picks Linda Kiome as Deputy Governor

Kiome is the daughter of Samuel Kiome Rimbere, a former councilor and the first Member of County Assembly for Meru's Municipality Ward.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Methu Alleges Foul Play in Controversial Fertilizer Distribution by NCPB

According to the data presented by the senator, Uasin Gishu County received 413,103 bags of fertilizer representing nearly 21% of the national allocation while...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Govt Moves to replenish fertilizer stocks in all NCPB depots by Monday

The announcement follows mounting criticism over the distribution process, with several leaders, including Nyandarua Senator John Methu, raising alarm about unequal allocation and suspected...

4 hours ago