Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale waters a tree during the launch of the Imarisha Ngong Road Forest initiative on March 24, 2025, urging Kenyan corporates to support ecosystem protection. The Ksh 160 million project, implemented in partnership with the I&M Foundation, aims to enhance forest conservation and bolster Kenya’s 15-billion Tree Growing initiative. /COURTESY.

Sustainability Watch

CS Duale Urges Corporate Sector to Support Ecosystem Protection

He emphasized that corporate involvement is essential in ensuring long-term forest sustainability, urging more companies to collaborate with KFS to invest in reforestation, climate resilience, and ecosystem restoration efforts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya March 24 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has called on Kenyan corporates to partner with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) in protecting the country’s ecosystems, emphasizing the critical role of private sector involvement in environmental conservation.

Duale made the remarks on Monday while launching the Sh160 million, 14.2-kilometer fence around the Ngong Road Forest-Sanctuary Block in Nairobi, a project implemented in partnership with the I&M Foundation. The initiative is part of Kenya’s broader 15-billion Tree Growing project, which aims to restore degraded landscapes by 2032.

A senior I&M Bank Director plants a tree during the launch of the Imarisha Ngong Road Forest initiative on March 24 2025, a Ksh 160 million project in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service. The initiative aims to enhance forest conservation and support Kenya’s 15-billion Tree Growing project. /COURTESY.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The “Imarisha Ngong Road Forest” initiative, executed in three phases, is designed to enhance forest protection while benefiting surrounding communities. The project includes five modern access gates to regulate forest entry, seven ranger houses to strengthen security, as well as event grounds, boreholes, and tree nurseries to support conservation and livelihoods.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale is introduced to officials during the launch of the Imarisha Ngong Road Forest initiative on March 24, 2025. The Ksh 160 million project, implemented in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service and I&M Foundation, aims to enhance forest conservation and support Kenya’s 15-billion Tree Growing project.

Duale emphasized that corporate involvement is essential in ensuring long-term forest sustainability, urging more companies to collaborate with KFS to invest in reforestation, climate resilience, and ecosystem restoration efforts.

Accompanied by Forestry Development Secretary George Tarus, Duale also stressed the need for transparency and good governance in the management of forest resources, calling for increased public participation in the issuance of special user licenses to prevent exploitation.

The event, hosted by Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko, was attended by I&M Bank Director Gul Khan and I&M Foundation Director Sarit Raja-Shah, underscoring the role of private sector partnerships in Kenya’s environmental conservation agenda.

The Ngong Road Forest project is expected to boost biodiversity, enhance security along the Southern Bypass, and reinforce Kenya’s position as a leader in climate action.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale urges leaders to guide youth away from violence and civil disobedience

Speaking at the Garissa High School on Saturday, Duale urged leaders to refrain from propagating acts of violence to the youth.

January 18, 2025

Top stories

Duale Warns Gachagua Against Ethnic Profiling Over Illicit Alcohol Claims

He described Gachagua’s remarks as "unfortunate, irresponsible, incitement, and reckless," warning that history will judge him harshly.

December 24, 2024

Sustainability Watch

High Court Halts Kiambu Road Project Over Karura Forest Concerns

The ruling follows a petition filed on December 18, 2024, by the Katiba Institute and the Green Belt Movement, seeking to stop the proposed...

December 20, 2024

Top stories

NEMA Suspends EIA License for Proposed Golf Range, Restaurant at Ngong Road Forest Amid Public Uproar

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 19- The National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) has suspended the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) license for a proposed restaurant and golf...

December 19, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Outlines New Waste Management Policies for Sustainability

Under the new regulations, waste collection trucks will transport these separated items to a Material Recovery Facility.

November 13, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Duale Says Real Estate Developers Worst Culprits of Nairobi River Pollution, Informal Settlements Contribute Just 1%

145 industries and real estate developments without adequate waste treatment systems are the main culprits, significantly polluting Nairobi’s rivers.

November 13, 2024

Sustainability Watch

Kenya’s Environment CS Duale Urges Global North to Meet Africa’s $1.3 Trillion Climate Finance Target at COP29

This new financing mechanism is essential for the Global South, particularly Africa, which suffers the brunt of climate change impacts despite contributing the least...

November 12, 2024

Sustainability Watch

COP29 Climate Summit Opens in Baku with Focus on Global Finance, Green Energy Solutions

Kenya's delegation, led by Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, is joined by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, representing President William...

November 11, 2024