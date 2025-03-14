Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Barasa flags off ARV consignment, assures of uninterrupted HIV care

CS Barasa flagged off a substantial consignment of HIV-related medical supplies, underscoring the government’s commitment to sustaining HIV treatment and prevention services nationwide.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has reaffirmed Kenya’s dedication to providing uninterrupted care for individuals living with HIV, despite recent challenges stemming from a freeze in foreign aid from the United States.

During a ceremony at the Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) in Nairobi, CS Barasa flagged off a substantial consignment of HIV-related medical supplies, underscoring the government’s commitment to sustaining HIV treatment and prevention services nationwide.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Barasa emphasized that the country currently possesses ample stocks of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs and HIV testing kits, ensuring continuous treatment for those affected.

She highlighted that specific supplies, including Tenofovir/Lamivudine/Dolutegravir (TLD), pediatric ARVs, Nevirapine suspension, and various HIV testing commodities, are sufficient to last for nearly two years.

“Our priority is, and always will be, to ensure that patients receive quality care, with adequate and readily available commodities,” she stated.

The country has over 2 million packs of TLD, the main ART regimen, covering approximately 4.7 months of stock.

An additional 4.8 million packs are expected by June 2025, extending the stock to more than 11 months by midyear.

More than 326,000 packs of Abacavir/Lamivudine (120/60mg) dispersible tablets are available for pediatric treatment, sufficient for 7.4 months.

Plans are underway to introduce a fixed-dose pediatric combination from August, with an 18-month stock already on order.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For infant prophylaxis to eliminate vertical transmission of HIV, 510,000 bottles of Nevirapine suspension are currently available, covering 8.4 months of stock.

The country also maintains a robust supply of HIV testing kits, including 8.3 million Trinscreen tests, which equate to a 10-month stock, and 1.48 million HIV/Syphilis duo tests, covering 14.5 months.

To support uninterrupted service delivery, the Ministry of Health is expediting the delivery of over 52,000 Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) tests by April 2025.

Viral load testing remains a priority, with 446,436 tests available, a 3.5-month stock, and additional supplies expected by April 2025.

In terms of preventive measures, the government has secured over 1.6 million male condoms, with a recent distribution of 9 million pieces to health facilities.

To further bolster HIV prevention efforts, the ministry is expediting the delivery of an additional 28 million condoms, with another 93 million under procurement at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

The country is home to approximately 1.4 million people living with HIV, has made significant strides toward the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, achieving 98-98-94, reflecting strong diagnosis, treatment coverage, and viral suppression rates.

The flagged-off consignment from MEDS, operating as an agent of KEMSA, aims to ensure that all health facilities across the country are adequately stocked with essential HIV health products.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Briton killed by vehicle in Ruto’s motorcade on Ngong Road identified

The driver of the vehicle, who was arrested following the incident, was freed on cash bail and is expected to be arraigned in court.

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders halt to demolitions on public land until those affected are provided with alternative housing

The head of state emphasized the need for lawful and humane approaches to land disputes.

40 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Calls for unity and tolerance dominate inaugural parliamentary IFTAR dinner

Leaders led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, urged Kenyans to emulate the recent camaraderie demonstrated by President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Mogaka warns of ‘Judicial sanctioned theft’ in Nyamira county

Mogaka raised issues on the contentious legal battle over control of the county’s financial resources.

2 hours ago
Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either make history by electing her or not. Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either make history by electing her or not.

Kenya

Karua signals 2027 presidential bid, pledges to free Kenya

Karua has been Kenya's only strong female contender to vie for the presidency in what will present another opportunity for the electorate to either...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Mwangaza as High Court upholds Senate impeachment

In his ruling, Justice Bahati Mwamuye pointed out that Mwangaza’s petition challenging the ouster did not meet the required threshold.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC urges alternative dispute resolution to prevent conflict on the Kisii-Narok border

NCIC Deputy Director for Peacebuilding and Reconciliation, Liban Guyo, emphasized the need for dialogue in resolving disputes.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Cuba and Kenya vow to strengthen ties as Ambassador Fernandez meets Speaker Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Kenya and Cuba have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on parliamentary collaboration, healthcare, and...

3 hours ago