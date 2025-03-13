Connect with us

Court Summons City Hall officials over doctors’ strike as crisis persists

Those summoned include the County Secretary, Health County Executive Committee member, Health Chief Officer, Branch Chairman, Branch Secretary, and Branch Treasurer.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Employment and Labor Relations Court has summoned seven members of the Nairobi Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) Implementation Committee over the over ongoing strike by doctors in city-run hospitals.

They are required to present themselves physically today to either record a consent or risk legal action.

“These seven must appear in court physically by 9:30 a.m. on March 13 and either record a consent or face contempt of court,” read part of the court notice.

The court warned that the officials could face contempt of court charges should they fail to appear in person.

The strike, which began on February 28, has left patients stranded in public hospitals across Nairobi, including Mbagathi, Mama Lucy, Pumwani, Mama Margaret, and all level two, three, and four facilities.

Patients across the County are enduring worsening agony as the strike enters its second week.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) in a statement stated that Nairobi doctors are protesting unjust salary stoppages, stalled promotions, delayed gratuities, and unpaid confirmation letters, despite a signed CBA.

Doctors say they have engaged the county government since 2023, but their grievances remain unresolved accusing the county of unfair dismissals without following due process.

Despite signing a return-to-work formula on May 8, 2024, and suspending a previous strike on January 23, 2025, to allow for dialogue, doctors claim the county has ignored their demands, forcing them to take industrial action once again.

The Nairobi doctors’ strike continues even as the Ministry of Health successfully brokered a deal with clinical officers, bringing an end to their week-long strike.

With no resolution in sight, doctors have vowed to continue with the strike until the county government fully implements the CBA and addresses their concerns.

