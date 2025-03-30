Court summons AG Oduo, PS Omollo for contempt ruling over unpaid compensation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – The High Court has summoned Attorney General Dorcas Oduor and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo to appear before it after a ruling found them in contempt of court.

The case involves a Sh1.5 million compensation owed to Kenyan Robert Ndichu, who successfully sued the government over a previous judgment issued in 2012.

In a ruling by Justice John Chigiti on Friday, Oduor and Omollo were cited for failing to comply with a court order issued on April 26, 2024, directing the payment of compensation to Ndichu.

The court heard that despite the previous judgment, the two officials neither sought to explain their non-compliance nor took steps to honor the ruling.

Court documents revealed that Ndichu had originally won the case against the Attorney General and the government in 2009, receiving a decree for Sh1,595,605, which remained unpaid.

Ndichu argued that despite being served with the court order, the officials had ignored their legal obligations with “impunity.”

Justice Chigiti ordered Oduor and Omollo to appear in court for mitigation and sentencing on June 23, 2025.

However, the officials will have the opportunity to defend their actions before any penalties are imposed.

The officials must now explain why they failed to comply with the court’s directive.

The summons come amid public scrutiny on public officials for disregarding court orders.