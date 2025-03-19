Court hands 55-year-old woman 50 years in jail for heroin trafficking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 — A Busia court has sentenced a 55-year-old woman to 50 years in prison for trafficking 3.9 kilograms of heroin.

The court found Mwaura Mumbi guilty of drug trafficking and ruled that she must either serve the sentence or pay a fine of Sh50 million.

The prosecution successfully proved the case against her under Section 4(a)(ii) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 4 of 2022.

Authorities arrested Mumbi on March 10, 2023, at Busia One Border Point with 3.9 kilograms of heroin, which had a street value of Sh11,808,000.

Prosecution Counsel Eric Mose led the case, presenting testimony from 10 witnesses and exhibits.