Campbell Scott was reported missing after walking out his hotel in Nairobi's Westlands in February 2025. His body was found a week later in Makueni, more than 100 kilometers from the capital city.

Court grants 3-week detention for 2 suspects in Campbell Scott’s murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Police have been granted three weeks to hold two suspects in Briton Campbell Scott’s murder as they complete their investigations.

According to Magistrate Lukas Onyina, this will also allow detectives to hunt for the other accomplices.

“The application meets the requirements of the constitution,the two to be held in police custody for a period of 21 days as sought,” magistrate Lukas Onyina ruled

The two Alex Mutua Kithuka and Albunus Mutinda Nzioki are being investigated over the murder of Scott.

The court was informed that preliminary investigations indicate Scott was taken to Alex Mutua’s house in Pipeline, Nairobi, where he is believed to have been murdered.

Scott, 58, a senior director with data analytics company Fico, arrived in Kenya on February 16 for a three-day workshop at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi. He was last seen on February 17, when CCTV footage captured him leaving the hotel before boarding a vehicle. Police investigations led to the arrest of a taxi driver who reportedly dropped Scott and his companions in the Pipeline area, Embakasi.

His body was discovered on February 22, stuffed in a sack in Makongo Forest, Makueni County—about 110 kilometers southeast of Nairobi. Authorities believe he had been held captive for days before being killed and his body transported for disposal. The motive behind the murder remains unclear, but sources suggest financial motives and a possible love triangle as leading theories. Police are also investigating whether the killers accessed his bank accounts.

An autopsy conducted last Thursday at a Makueni mortuary by Government Pathologist Dr. Richard Njoroge was inconclusive, as the soft tissue injuries found on the body were deemed too minor to cause death. Further forensic tests are now underway.

Scott’s murder has drawn international attention, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) involving Interpol in efforts to track down those responsible. His body was identified at the Makueni County Referral Hospital on February 24 after being held at the facility for two days. Police say Scott, who had previously visited Nairobi, was scheduled to meet officials from the UK, US, and several African countries regarding market expansion for his company’s products.

