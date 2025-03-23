Connect with us

COTU SG Francis Atwoli/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

COTU denies allegations of staff mistreatment, Unfair Pay

COTU termed the allegations as malicious and defamatory, asserting they were part of a personal vendetta aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the workers’ union.

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has strongly refuted recent claims circulating on social media regarding mistreatment of staff, delayed salary payments, and allegations of sexual harassment within the organization.

“These baseless allegations, which are clearly motivated by personal vendetta, misrepresent the facts and seek to mislead the public,” the statement read.

COTU pointed a finger at former employee Mark Silas Sangalo, accusing him of spreading false information to settle personal scores.

“Mark was hired after making a passionate plea to the Secretary General, yet he chose to betray the trust placed in him by engaging in fraudulent activities. Despite his misconduct, COTU (K) chose not to pursue legal action against him,” the union said.

COTU stated that the welfare of its employees has always been a top priority, including ensuring prompt salary payments, explaining that fraudulent actions within the welfare were dealt with.

COTU (K) emphasized that all former employees were paid their dues and service payments, adding that none had raised complaints since leaving.

“The only instance of delayed salaries occurred when a former payroll accountant, Mark Silas Sangalo, attempted to fraudulently manipulate the payroll to increase his own salary,” the statement read.

 “His incompetence and unethical conduct led to administrative delays, which were promptly resolved once he was relieved of his duties,” it added.

The organization also dismissed claims of unfair staff dismissals. According to COTU, previous employees who left did so voluntarily for personal or professional reasons.

“For clarity Jacqueline Njambi voluntarily resigned after securing an appointment with the National Employment Authority. Selina Ngei left to take up a new role in Tanzania, while Nnamdi Iliobachie returned to Nigeria to reunite with his family. Irene Kendi resigned for personal reasons,” the statement noted.

Sexual Harrasment

On the sexual harassment allegations, COTU reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on such matters.

 “As of today, no serving officer or official of COTU (K) is facing any allegations or investigations related to sexual harassment,” the statement read.

