Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA declines Wetangula’s plea for stay in House majority suit

The Court dismissed concerns that the ruling could lead to legal consequences — such as contempt of court proceedings against Speaker Wetangula.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — The Court of Appeal has declined to stay High Court orders regarding the majority coalition in the National Assembly, despite Speaker Moses Wetangula’s decision overturning the declaration on account of autonomy.

The Court ruled on Friday that granting a stay order would amount to prematurely endorsing the Speaker’s decision, as the High Court had yet to determine whether it complied with its earlier judgment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Even after the contested Speaker’s ruling of 12th February 2025, the National Assembly has continued to discharge its duties, albeit with some acrimony,” the court observed.

On the claim that the High Court judgment had significantly disrupted parliamentary operations, the Court reiterated that there was no compelling evidence to support this assertion.

Embarrassment

Additionally, the Court dismissed concerns that the ruling could lead to legal consequences — such as contempt of court proceedings against Speaker Wetangula.

“The likelihood of a party being summoned to court to respond to an allegation of contempt of court — and the attendant inconvenience or embarrassment that may result — is not sufficient reason to stay court proceedings,” the Court noted.

Regarding Wetangula’s dual role as Speaker of the National Assembly and leader of Ford Kenya, the Court stated that no dispositive order had been issued by the High Court on the matter.

“In such circumstances, we cannot pronounce ourselves on the same in an application for stay of proceedings or execution as the one before us. We can only stay a positive order that was issued by the trial court,” the court determined.

Wetangula had appealed the ruling, arguing that it had severely disrupted legislative functions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, the Court dismissed this claim, stating that there was insufficient evidence to prove the claim.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula mourns Chebukati as a steadfast defender of the rule of law

Wetangula cited Chebukati's efforts to advance democracy saying the nation will remember his contributions for generations.

February 21, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA to hear stay application in Majority leadership contest on Wednesday

A three-judge bench, constituted by the President of the Court of Appeal, will hear the application.

February 20, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula denies parliament sponsored 100 MPs’ Trip to Addis Ababa in suport of Raila

Wetangula clarified that he has received around 40 notifications from members intending to travel in line with parliamentary standing orders.

February 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Azimio aims at Wetangula threatening an impeachment motion

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed criticized Wetangula accusing him of inconsistencies regarding the status of 14 MPs who defected from Azimio after signing post-election agreements...

February 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

House Business Committee adopted unopposed as Wetangula silences Azimio

Lawmakers voted by acclamation to approve the team after Wetangula declined Minority Leader Junet Mohamed's maneuver to drop his nominees post the secondment of...

February 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula upholds UDA-led Kenya Kwanza as House Majority

In his ruling on the implications of the court decision on House proceedings, the Speaker cited post-election agreements filed with the Registrar of Political...

February 12, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Expedite IEBC recruitment process, Wetangula urges selection panel

Wetangula stated that the Parliamentary Service Commission will accord the IEBC selectin panel all necessary assistance.

January 27, 2025

Capital Health

National Assembly convenes key retreat on NG-CDF constitutional amendments and legislative Business

The legislators are working to save the devolved fund from extinction by midnight, July 2026, after the High Court declared it unconstitutional.

January 25, 2025