Climate change threat to Kenya’s national security, Defence CS Tuya says

Tuya led her Ministry staff in planting 15,000 trees at a site reserved for Kenya Air Force within Konza Technopolis.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has termed climate change as a direct threat to Kenya’s environment, economic and national security.

She has called on concerted efforts to contain the phenomenon through tree growing.

“It is an honour to join you today as we advance our shared mission in the battle against climate change – an invisible adversary that continues to threaten our environment, economy, and national security,” she stated.

“Through the simple yet transformative act of planting trees, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to this critical fight.”

Tuya spoke Wednesday in Machakos when she led her Ministry staff in planting 15,000 trees at a site reserved for Kenya Air Force (KAF) within Konza Technopolis.

So far, KAF has planted 35,000 trees on the 17-acre parcel of land.

The Cabinet Secretary said her Ministry was assigned a target of propagating 800 million seedlings and growing 500 million trees by the Cabinet as its contribution to the 10-year 15 billion national tree growing initiative.

“Under the National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Campaign, championed by our Commander-in-Chief, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has been entrusted with producing 800 million tree seedlings over the next decade. Our specific mandate is to grow 500 million trees, contributing approximately 3% of the national target,” CS Tuya said.

Across the country, CS Tuya said her Ministry had planted over 60 million trees since the onset of the tree growing initiative which is a flagship climate action and livelihoods programme of President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Through the Environmental Soldier Programme, we have made remarkable progress, having already planted over 60 million trees,” CS Tuya said, noting that the initiative needed a ‘whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach’ to succeed.

She acknowledged the support her Ministry continues to receive from partners including Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) as it accelerates tree growing activities across the country.

“We also extend our deepest appreciation to our corporate partners, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, particularly the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and KEFRI, for their invaluable technical support,” CS Tuya said.

At the same time, the former environment cabinet secretary rallied Kenyans to take advantage of the ongoing long rains season to accelerate tree growing activities across the country.

Other speakers at the tree planting event included the Commander Kenya Air Force Major General Fatuma Ahmed and CEO of Konza Technopolis Paul Okwiri.

