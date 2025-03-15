Civil Servants to Stage Mega Strike Unless Government Addresses SHA Concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya March 15 – Public sector unions have announced a nationwide strike on Tuesday over persistent challenges in civil servants’ medical cover under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

In a joint statement on Friday, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah and Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) Secretary General Tom Odege warned that workers and their dependents are unable to access comprehensive healthcare due to government inefficiencies.

“We will not allow our members to suffer due to administrative failures—this is a government-to-government matter, and it must be resolved immediately,” the statement read.

The union leaders criticized the government for deducting funds for the State Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) and medical allowances but failing to remit them to SHA, resulting in service disruptions. They emphasized that funds must be remitted by the 9th of every month to prevent SHA from suspending medical cover.

Since 2013, civil servants have forfeited medical allowances in exchange for a comprehensive health plan, but systemic inefficiencies continue to undermine access to healthcare, they added.

“We will not remain passive while our right to healthcare is compromised. Civil servants have upheld their commitment by making regular contributions—it is the employer’s responsibility to fulfill its obligations without fail.”

The unions have vowed to proceed with the demonstrations unless the government addresses their concerns.