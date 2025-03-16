Connect with us

City Hall Way to be closed for a week to facilitate WRC Safari Rally Preparations

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 16 – City Hall Way will be closed from Monday until Thursday to facilitate preparations for the upcoming World Rally Championship Safari Rally opening ceremony.

Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and explore alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

“This closure will be in effect from Monday, 17th March 2025, at 8:00 PM to Thursday, 20th March 2025, at 3:00 PM, to facilitate the setup and hosting of the WRC Safari Rally Opening Ceremony,” he said.

Akumali noted that the measure aims to ensure a smooth setup for the event, which is part of the highly anticipated global motor sport competition.

He further stated traffic officers and marshals will be stationed along the affected roads to guide commuters and ease congestion.

The WRC Safari Rally is a prestigious international event held annually in different countries, attracting participants and spectators from around the world.

This year’s rally, scheduled for March 20 to March 23, 2025, will take place in both Nairobi and Nakuru counties.

