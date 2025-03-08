Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall warns those leaving near riparian lands to relocate at least 30m away as rain begins

Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria urged the residents to take necessary precautions to minimize the impact of extreme rainfall.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Mar 8 – The Nairobi County Government has urged residents living along riparian areas to move at least 30 meters from riverbanks to avoid flood-related dangers as the long rains kick off.

“The rains have started, so be careful and ensure that the drainage system around your residential area is free of garbage and unclogged. Those who live near the river should move 30 meters away on both sides,” he said in a Friday night advisory.

He also instructed residents not to dump garbage along roads, warning that blocked drainage systems contribute to severe flooding in residential areas.

He added that the past rainy seasons have resulted in widespread flooding, with water entering homes, blocking roads, and damaging property.

“Ensure that the drainage system around your residential area is free of garbage and unclogged,” Mosiria said.

He attributed much of the city’s flooding to poor waste disposal practices by residents.

“The problem is the people of Nairobi; people leave their houses with solid waste; instead of taking it to the transfer points, they dump it in the drainage systems, blocking them and causing the floods,” Mosiria added.

He called on environmentalists to collaborate with the county government to clean up residential areas to reduce the impact of heavy rain.

Emphasizing collective responsibility, Mosiria urged residents, environmentalists, and county officials to work together in flood prevention efforts.

Mosiria noted that the county government will partner with youth under the Climate WorX project to keep Nairobi clean during the rainy season.

He advised those affected by the flooding to contact the county’s emergency number, 1508, for immediate assistance.

In an update on Tuesday, covering between March 4, to March 10, 2025, the Kenya Meteorological Dpartment said occasional rainfall is expected later in the week.

“Occasional rainfall expected later in the week in some parts of the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley, the Coastal Region, the South-eastern Lowlands, and isolated areas in Northeast and Northwest,” it stated.

