City Hall joins world in observing World Water Day

This year’s World Water Day theme underscores the urgent need to address the effects of rapid glacier melting, which poses a significant threat to water security and ecosystems worldwide.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 – The Nairobi County Government joined the global community in observing World Water Day, a day on Saturday dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of water and advocating for its sustainable management.

The event took place in Embakasi East – Mihango Ward( Karagita stadium).

“This year’s theme ‘Glacier preservation’ resonates with Nairobi City County Government’s commitment to ensuring that the tree cover in the county is increased to avert the adverse effects of climate change. We were also able to plant 500 tree seedlings for sustainability. The team at Mihango ward will ensure that there is adequate watering to ensure the trees grow,” Green Nairobi County Executive Maureen Njeri stated.

The event  was graced by the Environment and Water team Mr Oscar Omoke, Chief Officer, Water;  The CEO Nairobi Water  Eng. Nahashon Muguna, Director Water, Mr Mario Kainga, Director Environment Mr John  Malawi, and the area MCA’s  team and the environment subsector team including the Green Army.

