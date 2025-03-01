Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The cleanup, scheduled for the weekend when foot traffic is lower, saw Green Army teams fumigate both the interior and exterior of the building, while water boozers with treated water washed down roads in Ngara/Courtesy

County News

City Hall assigns personnel to sanitize Stima Plaza after truce

Personnel under the Green Nairobi initiative deployed fumigation machines, water boozers, and cleaning equipment, following a restoration order by National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — City Hall has dispatched its staff to Parklands’ Stima Plaza and parts of Ngara to undertake a comprehensive fumigation, sanitation, and cleanup exercise, days after apologizing for a dramatic garbage dump.

Personnel under the Green Nairobi initiative deployed fumigation machines, water boozers, and cleaning equipment, on Saturday following a restoration order by National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Public Health Chief Officer Tom Nyakaba, who oversaw the exercise, confirmed City Hall’s commitment to hygene, confirming that crucial services like water and sewer lines had been fully connected.

“It is our duty to ensure that people live and work in a clean environment. Today, we are here at Stima Plaza to assure occupants that their surroundings are safe and hygienic,” Nyakaba stated.

The cleanup, scheduled for the weekend when foot traffic is lower, saw Green Army teams fumigate both the interior and exterior of the building, while water boozers with treated water washed down roads in Ngara.

“This is part of an ongoing citywide exercise to clean up Nairobi, now extending into estates in a coordinated manner. Our teams are also deployed in various parts of the city today,” Nyakaba added.

Resolved differences

City Hall termed the move as commitment to the resolution of a long-standing dispute between Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) and Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) over unpaid wayleave fees amounting to Sh4.8 billion and electricity bills owed by the county.

Governor Johnson Sakaja, who addressed the issue following a high-level intervention by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, confirmed that he and Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi had agreed to work on resolving the matter.

“We have agreed to take up the issue with the CS and find a lasting solution,” he told reporters in a solo press conference following the meeting covened by Koskei.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“An unfortunate incident occurred where one of our trucks tipped garbage in the area. That was not the intention, and within 30 minutes, we had cleared it. We are investigating the matter internally,” Sakaja assured.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall starts construction of Miraa market in Ziwani

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – The Nairobi County Government has approved the construction of a Miraa Market in Ziwani area to provide traders with...

21 hours ago

County News

Governors Accuse KPLC of High-Handedness in County Power Disconnections Amid Stand-Off With Nairobi County

The council highlighted past incidents where KPLC’s actions endangered lives and disrupted critical services.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Ministry of Health demands action against Nairobi County over dumping incident

The ministry of health has demanded that the Nairobi City County cleans and sanitizes the area around Stima Plaza immediately to allow a return...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP directs DCI to probe City Hall’s waste dumping at Kenya Power

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi called it a serious matter that requires immediate legal action.

2 days ago

County News

Sakaja regrets garbage dump at Stima Plaza, cleans up mess

Sakaja ordered the removal of garbage trucks that had blocked entrances at the building owned by the utility company following a summon by Head...

3 days ago

County News

Nairobi medics to down tools Thursday to protest ‘chronic’ salary delays

KMPDU said the strike is in response to salary delays, unpaid gratuities, and delayed confirmation letters.

3 days ago

County News

Businesses Near Stima Plaza Count Losses as Garbage Standoff Paralyzes Operations

Speaking to Capital FM News, Amos Ndung'u, the General Manager of Investments at Kenya Power Pension Fund (KPPF), which owns Stima Plaza, explained that...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi County Dumps Garbage at Stima Plaza in Sh3 billion Power Bills Standoff

The standoff follows Kenya Power’s decision to cut electricity at several Nairobi County offices over an outstanding Sh3.1 billion bill. In retaliation, the county...

5 days ago