Miano commended the response teams for their swift action and reassured the public that the park remains safe and open for tourism

NATIONAL NEWS

Cigarette butt sparked Nairobi National Park fire: Miano



Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 A discarded cigarette butt was the cause of the wildfire that scorched 210 acres of Nairobi National Park, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has confirmed.

During an assessment visit, Miano revealed that the fire erupted in the Athi Basin area near Kitengela and was swiftly contained through a coordinated multi-agency response.

She pointed out that the January to March dry season significantly increases the risk of wildfires, and in this case, it appears that careless human activity was to blame.

“As you can see, the affected area is located at the farthest end of the park, close to the road. The evidence suggests that someone passing through dropped a lit cigarette, which ignited the dry grass, causing the fire to spread rapidly,” she stated.

The fire broke out around 4pm on Friday and was fully extinguished later that night, thanks to the combined efforts of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), county emergency teams, security agencies, and local community members.

Miano commended the response teams for their swift action and reassured the public that the park remains safe and open for tourism.

No wildlife harmed

The Cabinet Secretary further emphasized that no wildlife was harmed, crediting the efforts of KWS rangers, particularly the rhino monitoring units, for ensuring animal safety.

“I have been assured that no animals were lost in the fire. The KWS team responded swiftly to protect wildlife and contain the fire before it spread further,” she said.

Although the burned area constitutes less than one percent of the park’s total landmass, Miano acknowledged that even small-scale habitat loss can have lasting environmental consequences.

“Any form of habitat destruction, no matter how minor, can affect biodiversity. Fortunately, this fire was contained in time, preventing a much larger environmental disaster,” she remarked.

Miano also highlighted recent wildfire outbreaks in Kenya’s protected areas, including the Aberdare ecosystem, urging increased vigilance during the dry season.

“I call on all Kenyans to exercise caution and promptly report any signs of wildfires to the relevant authorities. The government remains committed to protecting our natural heritage for future generations,” she stated.

She extended her gratitude to the firefighters, KWS, KDF, KFS, Nairobi County Government, local communities, and conservation partners who worked tirelessly to contain the blaze.

