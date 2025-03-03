Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Choose your words carefully: NCIC warns Gachagua over remarks against Ruto

The remarks, which were directed at President William Ruto, alleged a scheme to remove Koome from office due to her ethnic background.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks linking President William Ruto to Chief Justice Koome’s alleged ouster.

In a statement, the commission’s chairperson Samuel Kobia cited risk of ethnic hatred even as he urged Kenyans to uphold tolerance, respect.

Kobia noted that these claims were misleading and had the potential to stir negative ethnicity, incite animosity among Kenyans, and undermine peaceful coexistence.

The commission further criticized Gachagua’s warning that the President should not set foot in Meru County if Koome were to be removed, terming it a violation of the President’s constitutional right to visit and serve any part of the country.

“Having reviewed the statements attributed to you, the Commission cautions you to exercise more restraint and choose your words carefully,” Kobia warned.

“Whereas the freedom of speech is guaranteed by our Constitution, you are advised not to engage in utterances that amount to propaganda for war, incitement to violence, hate speech or advocacy of hatred based on discrimination.”

He further emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and cohesion, urging Gachagua to refrain from making inflammatory statements that could deepen ethnic divisions.

He warned that such utterances could interfere with the peaceful and harmonious coexistence of ethnic groups in the country.

He reiterated NCIC’s commitment to ensuring national unity is preserved and that leaders are held accountable for their statements.

He encouraged all political leaders to exercise caution in their rhetoric and prioritize national unity over divisive politics.

