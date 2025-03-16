“China in Springtime – Sharing Opportunities with the World” Dialogue Held in Senegal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

March 16 – Chinese and Senegalese officials have urged stronger China-Africa cooperation to bolster modernization and high-quality development across Africa. The officials gathered in Dakar on March 12 for Senegal’s edition of the “China in Springtime – Sharing Opportunities with the World” global dialogue, sponsored by China Media Group (CMG).

The high-level dialogue focused on China’s development experience and opportunities for China-Africa cooperation. It attracted government officials from Senegal and China, media representatives, political and business leaders, scholars, and students from the University of Dakar.

Participants held in-depth discussions on China’s poverty alleviation efforts, Chinese modernization, and China-Africa cooperation in trade, technology and culture. Students were also given the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the guests on topics such as China’s technological innovation and its global impact.

In a keynote video speech, Shen Haixiong, President and Editor-in-Chief of China Media Group (CMG), emphasized that China’s development is deeply connected to the world, and global prosperity requires China’s contribution. He pointed out that in the face of global challenges, no country can solve problems alone, and instead of “closed operations,” the world should pursue “open-source sharing” and win-win cooperation rather than “decoupling and breaking supply chains”.

Amadou Tidiane Wone, Ministerial Advisor to the President of Senegal., affirmed that China and Senegal have committed to deepening their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and working together to build a high-level China-Senegal community with a shared future. He emphasized that China’s modernization serves as an inspiration for African nations, providing hope and direction for their development.

Li Yan, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Senegal, highlighted that the rapid changes in the global landscape and the rise of Global South countries, represented by China and Africa, are reshaping human history.

Aldiouma Sow, Ministerial Advisor to the President of Senegal, praised the “China in Springtime” dialogue as a meaningful event, especially for the young students attending. He noted that China-Africa cooperation goes beyond trade and economic ties and also includes ideological and cultural exchanges.

Hamidou Kassé, head of the Dakar Think Tank Club, pointed out that spring symbolizes hope, and China’s development achievements have inspired new possibilities for Africa. He stressed that closer cooperation between Chinese and African think tanks and media organizations will strengthen people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding.