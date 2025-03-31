Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China bans cameras in locations like B&Bs to protect privacy

Those who install image-collecting devices illegally, or share or disseminate video footage unlawfully will face penalties, which could involve the confiscation of equipment, the forced deletion of video footage, or the imposition of fines, according to the regulations on the management of video-image information systems for public safety.

Published

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) — China will ban the installation of image-collecting devices in locations such as bed-and-breakfasts, dormitories and fitting rooms, with the aim of protecting privacy more effectively, according to a set of new regulations to take effect on April 1.

The regulations standardize the management of video systems and complement laws to safeguard public safety, as well as citizens’ rights and interests, legal experts say. Though video and image collection in public spaces has become vital to ensuring public safety, concerns over data security and personal privacy have drawn increasing public attention in China in recent years. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new regulations clearly define where recording devices can be installed and who is authorized to install them, said Jin Ying, a professor at the school of politics and public administration with the Southwest University of Political Science and Law in Chongqing. 

Those who install image-collecting devices illegally, or share or disseminate video footage unlawfully will face penalties, which could involve the confiscation of equipment, the forced deletion of video footage, or the imposition of fines, according to the regulations on the management of video-image information systems for public safety. Individuals caught spying, filming covertly, or eavesdropping on the privacy of others will be subject to administrative penalties in accordance with the law, per the regulations. 

As these regulations concern various stakeholders, further efforts are needed to realize the goal of protecting public safety, national security, and individual rights and interests, Jin said. 

These efforts will include the early introduction of standards for relevant video-image systems — covering their registration, construction and technology — and the enhancement of transparency in the collection, storage and use of videos and images.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China’s experience, tech advancements crucial to promoting Africa’s modernization, says UN official

Despite Africa's vast uncultivated arable land, abundant water resources, and a highly trainable young population offering "huge potential" for its agricultural sector, productivity remains...

4 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya secures Sh 1.8 bn grant from China to upgrade hospitals

The deal was signed at Treasury Building by Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning John Mbadi, and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya,...

4 days ago

World

China executed four Canadians for drug crimes, says Ottawa

All of them were dual citizens and their identities have been withheld, Canada's foreign minister Mélanie Joly said.

March 20, 2025

Fifth Estate

Debunking the West’s Misguided Stance on Taiwan’s Future

China’s claim to Taiwan is backed by historical agreements and international recognition. The 1943 Cairo Declaration, signed by China, the US, and the UK,...

March 16, 2025

Fifth Estate

Trump’s Tariffs Aren’t Just About China—Africa and Kenya Will Feel the Impact Too

To mitigate the impact of Trump’s trade policies, Kenya must actively seek alternative economic strategies. Strengthening economic ties with China, the Middle East, and...

March 14, 2025

World

US tech firms feel pinch from China tariffs

Since returning to office in January, Mr Trump has raised tariffs on all goods imported from China by 20%, and put taxes of 25%...

March 13, 2025

World

Wang Yi: China, U.S. must coexist peacefully on this planet

The abuse of fentanyl in the United States is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the U.S. itself, he said.

March 9, 2025

World

Graphics: Key figures in China’s 2025 government work report

In 2024, China's GDP reached 134.9 trillion yuan (about $18.77 trillion), with a 5-percent growth rate. High-tech manufacturing saw an 8.9-percent increase, and new...

March 9, 2025