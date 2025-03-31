China bans cameras in locations like B&Bs to protect privacy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) — China will ban the installation of image-collecting devices in locations such as bed-and-breakfasts, dormitories and fitting rooms, with the aim of protecting privacy more effectively, according to a set of new regulations to take effect on April 1.

The regulations standardize the management of video systems and complement laws to safeguard public safety, as well as citizens’ rights and interests, legal experts say. Though video and image collection in public spaces has become vital to ensuring public safety, concerns over data security and personal privacy have drawn increasing public attention in China in recent years.

The new regulations clearly define where recording devices can be installed and who is authorized to install them, said Jin Ying, a professor at the school of politics and public administration with the Southwest University of Political Science and Law in Chongqing.

Those who install image-collecting devices illegally, or share or disseminate video footage unlawfully will face penalties, which could involve the confiscation of equipment, the forced deletion of video footage, or the imposition of fines, according to the regulations on the management of video-image information systems for public safety. Individuals caught spying, filming covertly, or eavesdropping on the privacy of others will be subject to administrative penalties in accordance with the law, per the regulations.

As these regulations concern various stakeholders, further efforts are needed to realize the goal of protecting public safety, national security, and individual rights and interests, Jin said.

These efforts will include the early introduction of standards for relevant video-image systems — covering their registration, construction and technology — and the enhancement of transparency in the collection, storage and use of videos and images.