Chief Magistrate Stellah Atambo denies graft claims, wants seized Sh2mn returned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo has denied corruption allegations leveled against her by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and called for the return of Sh2 million seized from her.

Atambo, who has served in the judiciary for years maintained that she is innocent and vowed to challenge the move by the anti-graft agency.

Though her lawyers, she questioned the way the search warrant were obtained.

According to the EACC, investigators recovered Sh2 million which they suspect to be proceeds of crime.

Atambo, however, refuted these claims, stating that the money belongs to her husband and insisting that the commission should return the cash to its rightful owner.

The anti-corruption agency has launched a probe into multiple complaints alleging that Atambo demands bribes from accused persons in criminal cases in exchange for favorable rulings.