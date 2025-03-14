Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Chief Magistrate Stellah Atambo denies graft claims, wants seized Sh2mn returned

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo has denied corruption allegations leveled against her by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and called for the return of Sh2 million seized from her.

Atambo, who has served in the judiciary for years maintained that she is innocent and vowed to challenge the move by the anti-graft agency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Though her lawyers, she questioned the way the search warrant were obtained.

According to the EACC, investigators recovered Sh2 million which they suspect to be proceeds of crime.

Atambo, however, refuted these claims, stating that the money belongs to her husband and insisting that the commission should return the cash to its rightful owner. 

The anti-corruption agency has launched a probe into multiple complaints alleging that Atambo demands bribes from accused persons in criminal cases in exchange for favorable rulings.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

Kagwe warns Tea Producers of de-registration for tea hawking

Kagwe emphasized that all tea producers must comply with the established standards for minimum green leaf quality in Kenya.

2 hours ago
Sudan war: The RSF's establishment of a parallel government aims to gain diplomatic legitimacy and access to advanced weaponry, further complicating the ongoing conflict in Sudan Sudan war: The RSF's establishment of a parallel government aims to gain diplomatic legitimacy and access to advanced weaponry, further complicating the ongoing conflict in Sudan

Africa

Sudan shuts borders to Kenyan goods in escalating RSF dispute

The Sudanese government accused Kenya of hosting RSF militia leaders and facilitating their meetings and activities.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Foreign National Killed by Vehicle in President Ruto’s Motorcade on Ngong Road

The accident occurred near Adams Arcade as the presidential convoy was traveling from Lang’ata toward Kibra. Witnesses said the middle-aged white man was attempting...

11 hours ago

Africa

Senator Sifuna Among African Leaders Denied Entry into Angola

Among those affected were a First Vice President from Tanzania, a former President of Botswana, a former Prime Minister of Lesotho, and delegates from...

11 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks additional Sh2.5bn for Haiti peacekeeping mission

The Liaison Committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei has endorsed the allocation, which falls within the broader Sh23 billion increase designated for...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to issue ID Cards to Prisoners, students to boost SHA access

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The government is set to issue ID Cards to prisoners, border counties, students to boost health insurance access to...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders govt to pay Sh39mn for unlawful KICC contract termination

Justice Lawrence Mugambi granted a 28-day stay on the decision to allow the government time to review and file an appeal.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Mtaniua na majina – President Ruto

19 hours ago