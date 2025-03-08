Connect with us

Chebukati’s widow Mary offers rare glimpse into 2022 election tension

Mary Chebukati recounted how her husband faced immense pressure, particularly during the chaotic scenes that unfolded at the national tallying center at the Bomas of Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The widow of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has spoken about the tense atmosphere leading up to the announcement of the 2022 presidential election results.

The 2022 election, which saw William Ruto declared President, was one of the most hotly contested in the country’s history.

“I was lucky to get Bishop David Oginde, whom I asked if my husband was okay,” she said. “I reminded him that he was a man of God and should, therefore, tell me the truth. He assured me that my husband was fine.”

Mary, who serves as the chairperson of the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA), shed light on the challenges her husband encountered during this critical moment in Kenya’s democratic process.

She described the late Chebukati as a steadfast leader who played a crucial role in steering the country through the heightened political tensions of the 2022 polls.

Her revelations offer a rare glimpse into the personal struggles faced by the former IEBC chair as he navigated one of the most challenging electoral periods in Kenya’s history.

Chebukati’s tenure was marked by high-stakes decisions and intense political pressure, culminating in the dramatic final announcement of the presidential results with a divided commission.

He passed away at the age of 64 on February 21 at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

The former IEBC boss succumbed to a cardiac arrest while receiving treatment, according to family spokesperson Eric Nyongesa.

Nyongesa disclosed that Chebukati was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2023, just a few months after leaving office.

 His diagnosis had remained private until the family chose to share it, offering a glimpse into the silent struggle he endured in his final months.

 Chebukati served as the chairman of the electoral commission for a full six-year term, retiring in January 2023 after overseeing the 2022 General Election.

