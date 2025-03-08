Chebukati’s funeral underway at his Kitale farm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The funeral ceremony of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati is currently underway at his Kitale farm.

President William Ruto is among high profile dignitaries who have gone to pay their last respect to a man who played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s electoral landscape, presiding over three elections, including the repeat 2017 presidential poll.

Chebukati earned widespread respect for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles.

The former IEBC boss succumbed to a cardiac arrest on February 20 while receiving treatment.

His son Jonathan Chebukati read his father’s eulogy.

On Thursday, Chebukati was honoured in a solemn and emotional memorial service at CITAM Karen on Wednesday, where family, friends, and national leaders paid glowing tributes to his legacy of integrity and service.

From the moment his family arrived at the church, carrying his portrait in a solemn procession, it was evident that the late Chebukati had left an indelible mark on those who knew him. His children, Jonathan, Emmanuel, and Rachel, stood at the front, leading the mourners as his casket was carried into the sanctuary.

His son Emmanuel, reading the eulogy, painted a picture of a loving father whose principles guided their family. “Dad was a man of discipline and order, but he always made time for us. Whether it was playing golf or offering life advice, he instilled in us the values of hard work and resilience,” he said.

Rachel recalled his unwavering support in her academic and personal pursuits. “Before every major school event, he would remind me to stay confident and do my best. He believed in excellence and expected nothing less,” she shared, her voice breaking with emotion.