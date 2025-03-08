Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s funeral underway at his Kitale farm

Chebukati earned widespread respect for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The funeral ceremony of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati is currently underway at his Kitale farm.

President William Ruto is among high profile dignitaries who have gone to pay their last respect to a man who played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s electoral landscape, presiding over three elections, including the repeat 2017 presidential poll.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chebukati earned widespread respect for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles.

The former IEBC boss succumbed to a cardiac arrest on February 20 while receiving treatment.

His son Jonathan Chebukati read his father’s eulogy.

On Thursday, Chebukati was honoured in a solemn and emotional memorial service at CITAM Karen on Wednesday, where family, friends, and national leaders paid glowing tributes to his legacy of integrity and service.

From the moment his family arrived at the church, carrying his portrait in a solemn procession, it was evident that the late Chebukati had left an indelible mark on those who knew him. His children, Jonathan, Emmanuel, and Rachel, stood at the front, leading the mourners as his casket was carried into the sanctuary.

His son Emmanuel, reading the eulogy, painted a picture of a loving father whose principles guided their family. “Dad was a man of discipline and order, but he always made time for us. Whether it was playing golf or offering life advice, he instilled in us the values of hard work and resilience,” he said.

Rachel recalled his unwavering support in her academic and personal pursuits. “Before every major school event, he would remind me to stay confident and do my best. He believed in excellence and expected nothing less,” she shared, her voice breaking with emotion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo, Wamalwa describe Ruto-Raila deal as a betrayal to Kenyans

Kalonzo together with DAP-K party leader Eugine Wamalwa maintained that even with Raila's support, Ruto will not win the 2027 elections.

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Efforts underway to unclog rivers, build dykes in Kisumu to mitigate flooding

The initiative, a personal effort of Kisumu Central MP Hon Joshua Oron, has seen the backfilling of River Nyamasaria.

13 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks Benard Mbusu, Samuel Kamitu, Alphonse Kilewa ‘Edu’ over murder of Briton Campell Scott

Scott's partially decomposed body was discovered on February 22, 2025, in Makongo Forest, Makueni Sub-County, days after he arrived in Kenya to attend a...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I will do whatever it takes to make sure you’re respected: President Ruto to Raila

President Ruto told Odinga that he will do anything he can to ensure he is well treated.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Raila says UDA-ODM pact not a coalition

Raila indicated that the success of the agreement might open the door for talks about a possible merger.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact a bold step towards national unity – DP Kindiki

DP Kindiki described the decision by the two political factions as a testament to visionary leadership.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto promises inclusivity in governance under UDA-ODM deal

Ruto who spoke during the signing of a deal with ODM leader Raila Odinga asserted that government seeks to sustain economic reforms including debt audit.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA-ODM pact ‘truly national and inclusive’ – Raila

Odinga also indicated that the successful implement of the Memorandum of Understanding will inform the basis of a robust framework for delivering to the...

21 hours ago