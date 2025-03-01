Connect with us

Former IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati pictured here at the Bomas of Kenya in june 2022/CFM - Moses Muoki

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s funeral service scheduled for Wednesday at CITAM Karen

A special tribute service will be held on Friday, March 7, at his Kitale home, where family, friends, and colleagues will honor his memory before his interment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 — The funeral service for former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati is set for Wednesday, March 5, in Nairobi.

His burial will follow on Saturday, March 8, at his Sabata farm in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

A special tribute service will be held on Friday, March 7, at his Kitale home, where family, friends, and colleagues will honor his memory before his interment.

According to the programme released by his family, the service will take place at CITAM Karen, Nairobi, starting at 11 a.m.

Chebukati died on February 20, after suffering a cardiac arrest while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

He had been battling brain cancer, diagnosed in April 2023, a few months after completing his tenure at the electoral commission.

“In April 2024, the tumour recurred, prompting a second operation in Germany. He stayed there until August 2024. In December 2024, the tumour recurred again, and he was hospitalized until early January,” said Eric Nyongesa, the family spokesperson.

Nyongesa added that Chebukati had gone to the hospital for a routine checkup on February 12, where doctors admitted him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He died while receiving treatment.

“He went to the hospital on February 12, 2024, and doctors recommended his admission due to chest problems,” Nyongesa said.

Given the cancer’s advanced stage, doctors advised immediate surgery, leading to his transfer to Germany.

Chebukati played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s electoral landscape, presiding over three elections, including the repeat 2017 presidential poll.

He earned widespread respect for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles.

