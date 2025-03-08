Chebukati’s Children Eulogize Him as a Man of Integrity and Honesty

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The children of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati have paid a heartfelt tribute to their late father, remembering him as a man of integrity, honesty, and resilience.

Speaking during his burial ceremony at his Kitale farm, theyfondly recalled cherished family golf moments.

Chebukati’s two sons and daughter described him as a man who lived with purpose, determination, courage, and diligence.

Emmanuel Chebukati reflected on how his father instilled in him a deep sense of responsibility.

Recalling his upbringing in Nyali, Emmanuel shared how his father entrusted him with managing staff salaries and procurement matters from a young age.

“Each month, I would prepare a budget, present it to him for approval, collect the funds, disburse the funds, and ensure that every employee and casual appended their signature upon receipt,” he said. “To him, it wasn’t just about the arithmetic; it was about understanding the value of labour, and the dignity of fairness.”

He described his father as strong, resilient, and full of conviction, saying he was “simply the best father a son could ever ask for.”

“In his final days, my father was surrounded by love and peace. We rallied resources for his care, safeguarded his well-being, and made sure his family was always by his side. Rest well, Dad. I will carry your lessons with me forever and keep your hat safe—a symbol of the wisdom you wore so effortlessly, the strength you carried with quiet dignity, and the path you charted for me to follow,” he added.

Jonathan Chebukati echoed similar sentiments, describing his father as his role model and mentor.

“Losing you feels like losing part of myself, but I find comfort in the Lord daily. Your life is hard to emulate, but I will do my best to live a life of integrity, like you did,” he said.

“I am confident that you are in heaven and are watching over us. I won’t see you again on earth, but happily, we will meet in heaven.”

Rachel Nekesa, Chebukati’s daughter, praised her father as a record-breaker who defied the odds and always stood for the truth, even when it made him an outlier.

She recalled how he constantly motivated her in school and golf competitions.

“‘Plan it and then when you go to bed, dream about doing it well,’ you would say to me the night before I had a school exam, the night before I had to make a presentation, or the night before I had a golf competition,” Rachel recalled.

She expressed gratitude for his unwavering belief in her and his constant support.

During the general election, Rachel remembered how she would call her father multiple times a day, and despite his demanding schedule, he always answered.

“You said to me, ‘The only time I can’t pick your call is when I’m at a press conference,’ and I said, ‘That’s okay because at least I can see you on TV,’” she said.

“I will miss having you to speak with. I will miss your presence and your hugs. I will miss your witty sense of humor. I will miss discussing the law, politics, and international affairs with you.”

Rachel vowed to pass on the values her father instilled in her to her future children.

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

He served as chairman of the electoral commission for a full six-year term, retiring in January 2023 after overseeing the 2022 General Election.

His tenure was marked by high-stakes electoral processes, reforms, and controversy, particularly during the disputed 2017 and 2022 elections.