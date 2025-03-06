Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s body arrives in Kitale ahead of Saturday’s interment

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on February 21 at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya March 6 Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s body has arrived at his Kitale home ahead of his burial on Saturday.

This follows a memorial service conducted in his honour at CITAM Karen on Wednesday, where family, friends, and national leaders paid glowing tributes to his legacy of integrity and service.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on February 21 at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

Family spokesperson Eric Nyongesa disclosed that Chebukati was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2023, just a few months after leaving office.

“He fought bravely with the same resilience he showed throughout his life. He never let his illness define him,” Nyongesa said.

His diagnosis had remained private until the family chose to share it, offering a glimpse into the silent struggle he endured in his final months.

Chebukati served as the chairman of the electoral commission for a full six-year term, retiring in January 2023 after overseeing the 2022 General Election.

His tenure was marked by high-stakes electoral processes, reforms, and controversy, particularly during the disputed 2017 and 2022 elections.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs push for extra school levies as budget deficit threatens learning

PS Kipsang acknowledged the significant funding shortfall and called on legislators to act urgently to prevent further school disruptions.

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SHA sets up 24-hour Call Center to provide real-time support

SHA, established on November 22, 2023, under the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, replaced the former National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to provide accessible,...

52 minutes ago

Capital Health

Nancy Baraza vows to prioritize community-level interventions to combat Gender-Based Violence

Speaking during an interview on the Capital In The Morning Show, Baraza stated that her team would avoid wasteful expenditures, such as benchmarking tours...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Speaker Wetang’ula seeks China’s support in digitizing legislative processes

The Speaker stated that the technological support would go a long way in improving efficiency, record-keeping, and enhancing public engagement thereby ensuring Parliament effectively...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu jua kali artisans risk losing working space after Kenya Railways took back land

Ngwono says the deal, signed 5 years ago, was temporary as the county government promised to relocate them to a permanent workstation.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Tears, Tributes as Family, Friends Honour Chebukati Ahead of Burial

Chebukati will be laid to rest on March 8 at his Kitale farm, with another funeral service planned for Friday in his rural home.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MSS Force Commander Otunge attends strategic meeting on maritime capability in the Bahamas

MSS disclosed that the meeting took place on February 27 and 28, chaired by The Bahamas' Prime Minister, Philip Davis.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Titanic Dam closed indefinitely after drowning of 2 university students

The area had previously seen a surge in visitors, with people parking their cars near the dam, consuming alcohol, and engaging in risky activities...

3 hours ago