NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – President William Ruto says former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson, the late Wafula Chebukati set a high standard of leadership at the electoral body.

Speaking during Chebukati’s funeral at his Kitale farm on Saturday, the head of state lauded him for his courage and refusal to be intimidated or threatened.