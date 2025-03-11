Cabinet approves National Policy on Women’s Economic Empowerment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – The Cabinet has sanctioned the National Policy on Women’s Economic Empowerment in a bid to promote gender equality and economic participation.

The landmark initiative aimed at removing systemic barriers and ensuring women’s full participation in Kenya’s economy.

“Aligned with the Constitution, Vision 2030, and the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda, the policy seeks to bridge gender gaps in financial inclusion, property ownership, skills development, and market access,” read a Cabinet brief dispatched by State House, Nairobi.

The key objectives include creating a supportive economic environment for women entrepreneurs, strengthening public-private partnerships and promoting gender-sensitive data collection to inform future interventions.

A monitoring framework will track progress to ensure measurable impact on women’s economic advancement.

President William Ruto has previously reiterated his administration’s commitment to empowering women and girls, emphasizing the government’s dedication to ensuring they have the support needed to thrive.

In a video message on March 8, the Head of State explained that the government’s efforts extend beyond addressing inequality and justice, aiming to promote prosperity for women.

The President further outlined his administration’s focus on expanding opportunities for women and creating an environment where they can succeed.

“On this International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering women and girls not just as a matter of inequality and justice but as a driving force of a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous society,” Ruto said.

He acknowledged the critical role women play in leadership, business, and innovation, stressing their contributions to Kenya’s progress.

“We remain resolute in our quest to break barriers, expand opportunities, and foster an environment where every woman and girl thrives, leads, and realizes their full potential,” Ruto reaffirmed.