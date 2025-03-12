Broad-Based Govt Takes Shape as ODM’s Tindi Mwale Elected Chair of National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee

Connect with us

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – The broad-based government arrangement continued to take shape on Wednesday after ODM’s Butere MP Tindi Mwale was elected Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a closely contested race, securing nine votes against Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo’s six.

Mwale, who previously served as the committee’s Vice Chairperson, takes over from nominated MP John Mbadi, who vacated the position in July 2024 following his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning.

The election unfolded against the backdrop of shifting political alignments, with increased collaboration between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga reshaping the country’s governance structure.

With the PAC chairmanship reserved for the opposition, ODM had endorsed Mwale as its preferred candidate. However, internal divisions saw a faction back Amollo, leading to a highly competitive race.

A similar contest played out in the election for Vice Chairperson, where Garissa Woman Representative Amina Siyad Udgoon defeated Funyula MP Dr. Wilberforce Oundo, securing 11 votes against Oundo’s four.

In his acceptance speech, Mwale expressed gratitude to committee members for entrusting him with the leadership role, vowing to enhance oversight on public funds and ensure government accountability.

“On November 3, 2022, we convened in Room 9 of the main Parliament Buildings and elected Hon. John Mbadi as Chairperson, with myself as his deputy. I recall stating then that leadership within this committee is not about titles but about our collective responsibility to uphold accountability,” Mwale stated.

He underscored the critical role of PAC in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and prudent use of public resources.

“We have worked together over the past six months reviewing audited financial statements. Now that the committee is fully constituted, we have the opportunity to be more vibrant, ensuring that accounting officers uphold transparency and efficiency in the use of public funds,” he said.

In her acceptance speech, Udgoon thanked committee members for their confidence in her leadership, highlighting the significance of her election as a woman in a key oversight role.

“I am truly honored by the trust you have placed in me. It is remarkable that, as a woman, I have risen to this leadership position within PAC. I promise to serve diligently and with the utmost respect for the role entrusted to me,” she said.

Udgoon, who has served as a PAC member for the past two years, emphasized the need to strengthen parliamentary oversight and ensure government institutions remain accountable.

“When I first joined this committee, I was the only woman. Today, I have been elected Vice Chair, and I deeply appreciate this milestone. I will work closely with the Chair and all members to ensure we deliver on our mandate,” Udgoon noted.

