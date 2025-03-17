Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Boda-Boda and Tuktuk leaders pick Sonko as their parton

During a meeting at Sonko’s Mua Farm in Machakos, the leaders expressed confidence that he would champion their interests, facilitate solutions to their challenges, and effectively represent them in discussions with the government.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Leaders of various Saccos and associations representing over 2.5 million bodaboda and tuk-tuk riders in Kenya have unanimously elected former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko as their patron.

During a meeting at Sonko’s Mua Farm in Machakos, the leaders expressed confidence that he would champion their interests, facilitate solutions to their challenges, and effectively represent them in discussions with the government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A key issue raised at the meeting was the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill 2023, sponsored by Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale.

The proposed law seeks to introduce new regulations on the registration, operation, and management of bodaboda services at the county level.

Sonko accepted his election as the Patron of Bodaboda and Tuk-Tuk operators in Kenya, stating that he would now champion their agendas.

He emphasized his commitment to addressing issues related to government institutions, county governments, law enforcement, parliament, and insurance agencies—particularly the long delays in claim payments—as well as challenges in accessing spare parts.

“From now on, we shall engage with the government, its departments, county governments, insurance agencies, and financial institutions that provide loans to bodaboda operators to address spare part shortages and other pressing challenges,” Sonko said.

He further stated that he would meet with Senator Boni Khalwale to discuss the challenges faced by bodaboda and tuk-tuk operators in the proposed bill, among other issues.

Nehemiah Kiwa, Chairman of the Bodaboda & Tuk-Tuk Transport Union of Kenya, stressed that the time had come for the government to address the needs of the 2.5 million riders who played a crucial role in electing the current administration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We need our fair share in this government. We need to be heard and respected. We are confident that Sonko will help us. This government was elected by the common mwananchi—Mama Mboga and bodaboda riders—but we have been forgotten. Our rights must be recognized,” Kiwa stated.

Charles Gichira, Chairman of the Bodaboda Association, emphasized the need to reform and professionalize the sector, urging the government to stop viewing riders as criminals.

“With Sonko on our side, the 2.5 million bodaboda and tuk-tuk riders can be assured that our welfare, security, and concerns will be addressed,” he said.

He further lamented the lack of funding for rider training, despite the transport sector generating significant revenue.

“We are leading in road accidents in Kenya because we lack proper training. Funds allocated to the transport sector never reach us. We need structured training programs, and we believe Sonko can help us achieve that,” said Onyango, a bodaboda leader.

Calvis Okumu, Chairman of the Digital Riders and Delivery Association, highlighted the discrimination faced by digital bodaboda operators.

“We are often forced to park our delivery bikes far from estates simply because we are bodaboda riders. This discrimination must stop. Sonko, we need your help to ensure fair treatment for all riders,” Okumu urged.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Kenya explores diplomatic channels to halt Nduta’s execution in Vietnam

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei acknowledged that Nduta's case is "complex and difficult," citing that she was handed a death sentence for drug...

17 hours ago

Headlines

Prime Cabinet Secretary position solidified by ANC-UDA Merger, Mudavadi asserts

In a statement released by his office, Mudavadi emphasized that the PCS position was established in line with the pre-2022 General Election agreement signed...

18 hours ago

Headlines

UDA’s Emase castigates Ruto-Raila pact after losing post in House Budget Committee

"We must stop this politics of deceit where opposition are now enjoying more than those who championed for Kenya Kwanza agenda. Which manifesto are...

19 hours ago

Headlines

City Hall Way to be closed for a week to facilitate WRC Safari Rally Preparations

“This closure will be in effect from Monday, 17th March 2025, at 8:00 PM to Thursday, 20th March 2025, at 3:00 PM, to facilitate...

20 hours ago

County News

More than 30 suspects to be arraigned over spate of robberies during Ruto’s city tour

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated that the 38 suspects were apprehended during a crackdown, during which seven motorcycles used in terrorizing the public...

20 hours ago

Headlines

Parliament lauded for role in shaping Kenya’s economic trajectory

Speaking during the Iftar dinner sponsored by Premier Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Osman Dualle noted that Parliament's sensitiveness to a better economy was...

22 hours ago

County News

Omollo emphasizes Government commitment to peaceful coexistence for national growth

The Interior Principal Secretary regretted that constant conflict among border communities will only hinder the country’s development.

23 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

National Police Service denies gobbling up Sh 4.5 Billion in Haiti Security Mission

Nyagah explained that all expenses related to the MSS Mission to Haiti are covered by the UN Trust Fund, which currently stands at (7.2...

2 days ago