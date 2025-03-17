Boda-Boda and Tuktuk leaders pick Sonko as their parton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Leaders of various Saccos and associations representing over 2.5 million bodaboda and tuk-tuk riders in Kenya have unanimously elected former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko as their patron.

During a meeting at Sonko’s Mua Farm in Machakos, the leaders expressed confidence that he would champion their interests, facilitate solutions to their challenges, and effectively represent them in discussions with the government.

A key issue raised at the meeting was the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill 2023, sponsored by Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale.

The proposed law seeks to introduce new regulations on the registration, operation, and management of bodaboda services at the county level.

Sonko accepted his election as the Patron of Bodaboda and Tuk-Tuk operators in Kenya, stating that he would now champion their agendas.

He emphasized his commitment to addressing issues related to government institutions, county governments, law enforcement, parliament, and insurance agencies—particularly the long delays in claim payments—as well as challenges in accessing spare parts.

“From now on, we shall engage with the government, its departments, county governments, insurance agencies, and financial institutions that provide loans to bodaboda operators to address spare part shortages and other pressing challenges,” Sonko said.

He further stated that he would meet with Senator Boni Khalwale to discuss the challenges faced by bodaboda and tuk-tuk operators in the proposed bill, among other issues.

Nehemiah Kiwa, Chairman of the Bodaboda & Tuk-Tuk Transport Union of Kenya, stressed that the time had come for the government to address the needs of the 2.5 million riders who played a crucial role in electing the current administration.

“We need our fair share in this government. We need to be heard and respected. We are confident that Sonko will help us. This government was elected by the common mwananchi—Mama Mboga and bodaboda riders—but we have been forgotten. Our rights must be recognized,” Kiwa stated.

Charles Gichira, Chairman of the Bodaboda Association, emphasized the need to reform and professionalize the sector, urging the government to stop viewing riders as criminals.

“With Sonko on our side, the 2.5 million bodaboda and tuk-tuk riders can be assured that our welfare, security, and concerns will be addressed,” he said.

He further lamented the lack of funding for rider training, despite the transport sector generating significant revenue.

“We are leading in road accidents in Kenya because we lack proper training. Funds allocated to the transport sector never reach us. We need structured training programs, and we believe Sonko can help us achieve that,” said Onyango, a bodaboda leader.

Calvis Okumu, Chairman of the Digital Riders and Delivery Association, highlighted the discrimination faced by digital bodaboda operators.

“We are often forced to park our delivery bikes far from estates simply because we are bodaboda riders. This discrimination must stop. Sonko, we need your help to ensure fair treatment for all riders,” Okumu urged.